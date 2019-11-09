BEIRUT — Lebanese bankers and government officials tried to calm a worried public Saturday amid the country's major financial crisis, telling them that all deposits are guaranteed and "there is no need for panic."
The country's financial troubles have worsened since nationwide protests — initially against new taxes — snowballed into calls for the entire political elite to step down. Banks reopened Nov. 1 after a two-week closure amid the protests. But depositors have rushed to withdraw their money in recent days, while the country's various lenders have imposed varying capital controls that differ from bank to bank.
Lebanon, one of the most heavily indebted countries in the world, was already dealing with a severe fiscal crisis before the protests began, one rooted in years of heavy borrowing and expensive patronage networks run by entrenched political parties.
Banks in Lebanon were closed Saturday for an extra day amid deepening turmoil and public anxiety over liquidity.