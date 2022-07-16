Leftover paint

Dear Heloise: After school, I worked in an auto body shop. We always told customers to bring a quart jar and lid for any extra paint. We put a handful of gravel (small rocks) in the jar for the paint to settle on; no more scraping and stirring. Just shake the jar a few times, and you were ready to do touch-ups, etc. -- Ron Dovey, via email

Dear Heloise: I recently read a reader's tip about storing a painting roller when taking a break from painting. They suggested putting the roller in a plastic sleeve and storing it in the freezer.

As an Ace Hardware retailer, I have seen that the majority of household paints sold today are latex (water-based) and should never be frozen. Try putting the sleeved roller in the refrigerator instead. Love your column! -- Jamie in Alaska

Dear Heloise: I have enjoyed reading your column for so many years! I wanted to add something I read in an obituary the other day. A gal was known for her wonderful garden and her weeding expertise! She used a two-pronged meat fork. Enjoy! -- Gloria, via email

Dear Readers: If you have veggies that are wilted, soak them in the refrigerator in a mixture of 1 quart of water and 1 tablespoon of white vinegar. They will perk up. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I love reading your column in the Waterbury, Connecticut, Republican-American, and have done so for years.

In order to save water when cleaning bottles and jars for recycling, I fill the container halfway with water, add a small dot of dishwashing liquid, put the lid or cap back on tightly, and shake.

Substances that are sticky, such as peanut butter, are able to be removed if allowed to sit for a time and given a vigorous shake every now and then. Containers generally don't have to be sparkling clean to be acceptable for recycling.

Also, to save water and energy on laundry, I regularly spot treat areas of the garment -- such as where deodorant was used or the collar -- with warm water, as tolerated by the fabric, and work in a little bar or dish soap. Then the washload can be washed in cold water yet have soil removed. I put warm water in the sink and use it for multiple garments. Of course, hang your laundry to dry whenever possible. -- Lisa G., Middlebury, Connecticut

Dear Heloise: My toilet paper holder has side tabs instead of a roller to hold the paper. The new toilet paper rolls are too narrow to stay on the holder. So, to solve this problem, I squeezed the end of an old cardboard tube and inserted it into the new tube. This way enough stuck out of the other end to engage the tab. It works fine. -- Nancy in New Hampshire