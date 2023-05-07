The Billings Scarlets (8-2) pushed across six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday to down the Missoula Mavericks 8-1 and conclude a 3-0 weekend in American Legion baseball play at Pirtz Field.

Nolan Berkram batted 2 for 3 for Billings with a pair of runs. Colter Wilson was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and teammate Rocco Gioioso was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Hunter Doyle batted 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Both teams had five hits and neither committed an error. The game ended early due to a rain shower.

Billings pitcher Zach Stewart pitched the full five innings, allowing five hits and one run (earned). He walked one and whiffed five.

On Saturday at Pirtz Field, the Scarlets pushed across six runs in the bottom of the fifth to defeat the Missoula Mavericks 8-0 and then scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22 Hardhats 7-6.

Nathan Swandal (five innings, two hits) and Wilson (two innings, zero hits) held the Mavs to a pair of hits — both doubles.

Kyler Northrop batted 2 for 4 with a run and three RBIs for Billings and Gioioso drove in two runs. Nate McDonald and Chris Hastings both tripled for the Scarlets.

In the victory over Rapid City, Billings belted 13 hits compared to seven for the Hardhats. Billings played error-free baseball and Rapid City had three miscues.

Doyle, Jaden Sanchez, Gioioso, Nick Schneider and Kade Vatnsdal all had two hits for Billings. Gioioso and Stewart both doubled.

The Scarlets host Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 320 Saturday at Dehler Park for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.

Royals improve to 7-3

The defending Montana State AA American Legion baseball champion Billings Royals pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22 Hardhats 4-3 on Sunday at Pirtz Field.

Overall, Billings finished 2-1 on the weekend. On Saturday, the Royals (7-3) defeated the Hardhats 14-4 but fell to the Missoula Mavericks 12-9.

Peyton Waskow batted 2 for 4 for Billings with two RBIs as two Post 22 pitchers held the Royals to four hits. Billings batters did reach the bases eight times on walks and five times on a hit-by-pitch.

Overall, both teams committed two errors.

Billings starting pitcher Nathan Kojetin worked four innings, scattering six hits and two runs (one earned), while walking one and whiffing three. Hunter Solheim pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit and one run (earned), while walking two and fanning one.

The Royals play at the Missoula Mavericks on Saturday.