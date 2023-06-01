LEISCHNER Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEISCHNER — Vivian, 100, Billings. Private service planned. (6/2)SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL925 S. 27th 245-6427 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Religion Business Accounting Architecture Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Billings Clinic's merger joins national trend, but results will depend on leadership Nearly 2,000 hospitals have merged in the 30 years, with various outcomes that don’t always favor patients. FWP statement on corner crossing in Montana raises public land access advocates' hackles Access to 8.3 million acres of public land in 11 western states is in limbo due to questions over the legality of corner crossing. FWP hunting license errors ensnare former state worker “To me, most of these quota errors are just a fact of looking to see if everything is right and communicating between the different divisions … "This ain't worth it:" Man sentenced for downtown Billings homicide Brijen Jimohn Fisher was only 18 years old when he pulled out a handgun and shot Thaddeus Merritt, a 22-year-old from Chicago. Photo: Several injured in two car crash Sunday night Billings police and fire are on the scene of a 9 p,m. crash with several injuries at 6th Avenue North and North 23rd Street Sunday night.