Leslie Thomas 'Tom' Venable, age 70 of Miles City passed away peacefully at his home on July 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a Rosary at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Grace Bible Church in Miles City. Interment will be held in the family plot at the Custer County Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com