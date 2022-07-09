Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Daily News every day. I appreciate the suggestions that you and your readers impart. I do have one issue regarding reducing waste. Many of the suggestions involve reusing items like the one today regarding microwaving.

I don't know about coffee filters, but paper towels biodegrade, while the microwave lids do not. Eventually they get thrown away and live forever in landfills or dumped in the ocean.

The less plastic we buy, the better. Not all plastic is recyclable. We think we are being environmentally aware when we put plastic in the recycle bin. A lot of it goes into the ocean and is eaten by fish and, in turn, eaten by us. Birds and other animals think bits of plastic are food and eat it or feed it to their babies, which is deadly. The first "R" is the most important: Reduce. -- Susan Bernard, West Hills, California

Dear Heloise: Another good graduation gift is a small toolkit with a hammer, both types of screwdrivers and maybe pliers. Very helpful in a dorm or apartment. -- Kay Walsh, via email

Dear Heloise: Years ago, a lawyer in your column said, "Never sign the back of a new credit card." Instead, print "See photo ID." I have done this for years. This way, a server can confirm that you match your ID and the name on the ID matches the name on the credit card. You will be shocked at how few people ask you for an ID. -- Pat Baker, The Villages, Florida

Vinegar is such an indispensable and safe household product that can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. Wipe counters with a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water to keep ants away. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: To continue the conversation about tomato paste, I think I've come up with a dandy way of storing it. Tomato paste is also sold in tubes that are packaged in cardboard boxes. When using it, squirt out the amount you need, replace the lid on the tube and put it back in the box. It's easier to find the tube in your refrigerator if it's in the box. -- Joyce Cauthen, Birmingham, Alabama