Letter to editor: Tranel makes oligarchs shudder

Earlier this week, Greg Lind commented about congressional candidate Monica Tranel's tireless advocacy. Greg praised her speaking for Montana citizens rather than for those in power.

In that regard, Monica was the attorney who fought for over a year and won our “pre-approval” case against Northwestern Energy and the State of Montana at the beginning of May.

As co-chair of 350 Montana, I watched NorthWestern’s suite of lawyers, together with the considerable staff of Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office, try everything under the sun to convince the judge to dismiss the case. Monica and the other lawyer on our team, Tom Tosdal, skillfully deflated each argument and brought the case to successful conclusion based on its merits, especially the way the statute curtailed public participation and resulted in higher power bills.

Judge Jason Marks found the statute unconstitutional because it gave NorthWestern a special privilege and prevented the Montana Public Service Commission from revisiting a poor decision.

Monica Tranel is the real thing: smart, feisty, professional, and, above all, a person who makes oligarchs shudder at the sound of her name.

Jeffrey Smith

Polson

