Letter to the editor: After Uvalde, we can't just do nothing

Uvalde, Texas, Robb Elementary. Yet another day of infamy. What else can be said that hasn’t been said about school shootings before? How to convey all that is in my heart after the brutal savagery that was rained down upon all those students and teachers.

Why take your wrath out on innocent children who were simply there to learn, looking forward to the summer break. To terrorize with no rhyme or reason is beyond my comprehension. How have we become hardened by these senseless acts of terrorism?

Our core values have been shaken so often we’re not even phased anymore. Every single day, evil and depravity pervades our existence. It’s no enough to just move on. We must take a firm stand on the issue.

These children will get no justice if something concrete isn’t done. It’s up to all of us to show mercy where mercy wasn’t shown to anyone on that Texas day. I have two small grandchildren, one who will be starting first grade. I pray a special protection over not just him but all of his classmates and teachers. I don’t want either of them to live every day in a state of fear.

All the politicians just talk until they’re blue in the face and look where that has gotten us.

Jennie Bodine

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0