Letter to the editor: Ballot language shouldn't be so confusing

On June 7 the voters will be questioned again about Montana's state regulated marijuana businesses in Yellowstone County.

Claims have been made that the voters did not know what they were voting for and that they didn't get what was promised when they voted to pass recreational marijuana by a majority, not only in Montana but in Yellowstone County.

Now the Yellowstone County Commissioners ballot language is asking voters to "vote for" if you are against state regulated recreational marijuana businesses in Yellowstone County.

Well now If that doesn't make a Montanan think I don't what does?

Now Montanans will have to "vote Against" overturning recreational marijuana businesses to continue to generate over $125,000 a month in tax revenue.

Your vote "AGAINST" will save over 600 local jobs and provide taxed and tested products that are deemed safe for sale and regulated by the state.

Background checks are done on those supplying Yellowstone County's $60 million dollar marijuana market in state inspected facilities.

Your vote "Against" is a vote against higher crime, higher unemployment and is a vote against "street drugs" and "supply chains".

Recreational marijuana is business in Montana, but will it be regulated in Yellowstone County?

Please vote "Against" overturning recreational marijuana businesses in Yellowstone County this June 7.

Jason Smith

Billings

