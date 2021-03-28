Letter to the editor: COVID-19 Vaccine: What they're not telling you

Under the Nuremberg Code, participants in “medical experiments” must be given full informed consent. Have we been given these facts?

1. Covid-19 Vaccines are non-FDA approved and are for “Emergency Use Authorization” only, based on the erroneous claim that no other safe treatments exist.

2. According to America’s Frontline Doctors White Paper, the “pandemic” is not real; the infection is not fatal for over 99.8% of the population and can be successfully treated with safe and proven drugs and natural remedies, without the need for experimental vaccines.

3. These injections use new mRNA gene altering technologies. They cannot provide immunity or prevent spread of the virus, only lessen symptoms. Scientists have never been able to successfully develop a Coronavirus Vaccine. Many test animals died after re-exposure to the same or similar virus.

4. According to the latest CDC database, there were 1,739 deaths and 38,444 reported adverse events following COVID-19 injections. Your Life Insurance Policy will not pay for death from experimental vaccines and the vaccine makers are legally immune.