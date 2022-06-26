Letter to the editor: I'm sorry my parking wasn't perfect

I want to thank the courageous individual who left a card on my windshield stating what an idiotic job I did parking my vehicle in a mostly empty lot. I was certain I was between the yellow lines but I can't be sure. I do have a DV designation on my license plates, showing I'm a disabled veteran which allows me to park in handicap parking places, if I so desire.

I apologize for taking the space specifically designated for you. But, it wasn't well marked, nor did I see any name close by. Unfortunately, your name and phone number were also omitted from the card you left, otherwise I would have apologized to you in person.

You could have tried to find me within the small business we were both patronizing as there weren't many people there at that time of the morning, and I would have been happy to move away from your personalized space. There are many veterans who have given of their time (or more) so you could have the privilege of criticizing someone for their perceived misdeeds. Or you could be a grownup and forgive and forget.

Dave Swoboda

Billings

