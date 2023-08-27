I recently watched ‘Oppenheimer,’ the movie about the first atomic bomb. It occurred to me that we have the potential to experience an explosion bigger than that right here. I’m talking about the 175-megawatt methane fueled electric generation plant being built in Laurel by Northwestern Energy.

The plant will consume more than one million cubic feet per hour of methane gas. To reduce noise, the motors will be housed in a well-sealed, warehouse-sized building. Basically, the components needed to make a very big boom. With constant news of pipeline, railroad and bridge failures, gas and industrial explosions, wildfires and terrorist threats on our electrical grid, it is not hard to imagine many realistic worst-case scenarios. Is it fair to question if we will be safe living with this facility?

I have no recollection of anyone telling us of the potential dangers of placing this plant in our community or asking us if we were willing to accept the risks. Yet here it is getting built. Proceeding without building permits and zoning changes, only the DEQ saying that a little more pollution shouldn’t bother folks in that part of the state.

Where has the PSC, the Yellowstone County Commission and the City of Laurel been in looking out for us? They all have a responsibility to get some straight answers so we all can fully understand the possible risks and affording us our democratic right to say no to this potentially dangerous, uninvited facility.

Larry Bean

Billings