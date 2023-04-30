I have lived in Laurel for more than 40 years and I love it. I also love Montana, which is why I write this. I understand that some of you do not believe in climate change, but I hope you believe in your right to a clean and healthful environment like it says in our state constitution.

Almost two weeks ago, a district court decision came through which halted the construction on the power plant being built in Laurel. One of the issues the judge ruled on was that the Department of Environmental Quality didn’t consider the greenhouse gas emission at all on the environmental review. If this plant is allowed to be built in will throw 23.1 million tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere over a 30-year period.

In the absence of new federal legislation on climate change, the Clean Air Act does in fact provide the primary basis for federal regulations of greenhouse gas emissions in sections 111 and 115 administered by the Environmental Protection Agency. I would think those could be used to see if the estimated emissions from the plant are within those limits.

I respectively ask the legislature to stop trying to pull the rug out from under our regulatory and environmental agencies who do their best to keep our air breathable. Our health, as well as the health of the environment, needs to come before power company profits.

Barbara Anne Aprague Emineth

Laurel