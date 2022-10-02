Letter to the editor: Republicans are helpers, not Fascists or Nazis

On Aug. 12, I read where a syndicate writer, Joe Conason, described some Republicans as being like Fascists and like Nazis. Since then, I have noticed that some high profile politicians and news people accusing those who do not support the present administration as Fascist or Nazis, their names for American patriots.

In my long voting life I have voted for various parties, depending on their stand on different issues. But since Jan. 20, 2021 I have noticed some of the events that have happened are as follows: Keystone XL pipeline ordered to stop construction, our southern border ordered to stop construction on the walls, tax money to support the ridiculous critical race theory, high inflation, the worst foreign policy blunder in American history when 13 American troops were left in Afghanistan to be murdered and $75 billion in military equipment was left for them to use or sell. The helpers-of-America were left in Afghanistan to run and hide, the president going to Saudi Arabia to beg for more oil, defunding the police, criminals burning down buildings and not being arrested, criminals being released after being arrested and paying no bail, etc., etc.