Letter to the editor: Republicans lack backbone on guns

People will continue to be killed as long as Daines, Rosendale, Gianforte, Zinke and the rest of the Republicans are too weak and too damn scared to pass stronger gun laws. They are so damn scared of the NRA they shouldn’t even be in politics.

We need to vote these scaredy cats out of office and put people in who have the backbone to fight for tougher gun laws. As these attacks on innocent children increase with the use of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, the chances also increase that our fearful Republicans who choose to cover their asses will soon become the family victim of a mass shooting.

Too many people — including defenseless children — have died because of devices meant to kill a massive number of humans in wartime. We need to stand up and see that something is done.

Roland Kuneff

Billings

