Letter to the editor: The Bill of Rights enables insurrection

There has been much talk about ‘insurgency’ since January. It’s time to see what the Constitution says and the history of its ratification by the original 13 states regarding insurgency. The ratification was not easy. As first written, it was recognized as a masterful balancing of the powers of the three branches of government but it left out the source of the power: the people. It was necessary to amend the document by adding the Bill of Rights as those amendments are called. Only when those amendments were added was it possible to secure ratification.

The Bill of rights gives power to the people to insurrect. It gives us the power to speak out, to gather in groups of our choosing and to oppose the actions of the government — even to the extent of armed resistance. No, the right to bear arms is not to enable hunters to ply their sport. It is to enable the citizens to defend the land from enemies both foreign and domestic. That power is mainly symbolic now but just as important. In its entirety, the Constitution ensures that insurrection is never necessary but the Bill of Rights gives the people that power to keep as a last resort.