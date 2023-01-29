Letter to the editor: The scope of SB159 is disturbingly broad

Senate Bill 159 would eliminate the use of eminent domain for recreational purposes. The legislation is bad policy and should be vigorously opposed.

Eminent domain is a necessity. No person in this state has ever driven on a road that was not created by eminent domain. The same is true for phone, electric and cable transmission lines — all made possible by eminent domain. Sure, we can criticize it all we want, but we all benefit from its use. The uses SB159 seeks to eliminate are equally important.

Broadly, SB159 would eliminate the use of eminent domain for any recreational purpose. This includes the establishment of parks, trails and “natural areas.” Disturbingly, “civic centers, youth centers, museums [and] recreational centers” are also in the crosshairs. Put simply, the scope of SB159 is disturbingly broad.

Our state is defined by its recreational heritage. Hunting and fishing alone comprise a multi-billion-dollar industry. An industry that would not exist but for our vast public lands and waters. However, as we all know, the recent population boom and increased demand for outdoor experiences have strained these resources. More access, more trails and more land is needed to ensure everyone in this state, not just the wealthy and well connected, can continue to enjoy the great outdoors. One day, and soon, we will need eminent domain — not to punish private landowners, but to preserve our state’s recreational heritage. This bill would ensure the discussion never occurs.

Please oppose it.

Jacob Dillon

Billings