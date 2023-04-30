Why is it the vast majority of legislators in both the Senate and House appear to have zero backbone when it comes to regulating the out-of-control pharmaceutical industry?

A case in point is what one sees on television 24/7. On virtually every channel it’s apparent that drug commercials totally dominate the advertising airways. The fact that TV relies so heavily on drug commercial revenue makes the networks little more than drug dealers in relation to their bottom line.

Let it be known, the U.S. and New Zealand are the only nations to allow this debased advertising go unchecked.

It is my fervent hope that there are enough courageous legislators remaining to finally prioritize this major public issue.

Ward Cambridge

Bonner