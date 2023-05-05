The National Weather Service Great Falls Office anticipates rain showers in the area through Saturday, and with Tenmile Creek flirting with the action stage, meteorologists and Lewis and Clark County staff said they are monitoring the creek, but not overly concerned.

Lewis and Clark County Disasters and Emergency Services Coordinator Sierra Anderson said she and the county's flood plain manager are receiving regular updates from NWS on the creek's status.

"From what the National Weather Service has said, what we're seeing is typical for this time of year. We are just monitoring right now," Anderson said.

The NWS Great Falls Office forecasts excessive rainfall over the weekend with "ponding of water" on roads and low-lying areas possible.

According to the agency's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, Tenmile Creek sat at about 4.03 feet, within the action stage, as of 1 p.m. Friday. Flood stage is 4.5 feet.

Anderson said the best place to get information in a non-emergency situation is social media. She said the Lewis and Clark County DES Facebook page is updated regularly.

"If there is any serious emergency, we will work with dispatch to put out wireless emergency alerts," she said.

She said while the county and NWS do not anticipate flooding this weekend, Lewis and Clark County Public Works crews, rural volunteer fire departments and Helena Valley residents are the boots on the ground over the weekend.

"This is a good reminder to be prepared," she said. "That includes visiting the hardware store, buying some sandbags and learning how to properly sandbag."

Anderson said the first step in disaster preparedness should be registering for the county's wireless emergency alerts through its DES webpage.

It is also beneficial to review household evacuation plans, what you'll take and where you'll go.

"It's a good time of year to think about those things," Anderson said. "Flood season is right before fire season, and both tend to be aggressive in Montana."

NWS Great Falls Office Meteorologist Austin McDowell said with a cooler system making its way into the valley, worries of flooding are receding.

"For now, it's not a strong concern," McDowell said.

The lower temperatures, particularly overnight, in the coming days will help to stave off the snow melt.

Helena saw its earliest five-day stretch of 80 degree or warmer temperatures on record, with Monday's high of 84 degrees setting a new daily record high for that date.

The county has invested millions into flood mitigation projects in the Helena Valley in recent years.

Lewis and Clark County Engineer Dan Karlin said the county commission established in 2018 a flood rural improvement district that generates about $158,000 a year in assessments from the about 1,600 households within the district.

Karlin said the county often uses that money as matching funds to secure federal and state grants parlayed into larger infrastructure projects benefiting the district.

In recent years, the county secured an easement for more flood water storage, completed a $2.5 million upgrade to Sierra Road using Federal Emergency Management Agency, and is currently finishing the replacement of culverts along Interstate 15 with about eight remaining.

A 2022 update of the then nearly a decade-old flood master plan, presented the county's conceptual design for the remaining flood mitigation work in the valley. The projects are prioritized, and cost estimates were provided.

Karlin said the county has about $12-$15 million, less inflation, in remaining valley flood mitigation projects.