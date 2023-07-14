Christine Joy weaves massive sculptures out of willow branches. They’re these huge, undulating things, with winding layers wrapped so tightly you can’t see where they begin or end. In Joy’s hands, willow is infinite. But for her, willow isn’t a medium. It’s a relationship.

“When I met willow, it was like a lifetime. Don’t tell my husband, but it’s my partner” she explained, voice rising in faux-distress. “Every time I think about trying a different material it just doesn’t have the same feel for me.”

It’s been a great partnership. Joy and willow have had exhibitions all over the world, from Damariscotta, Maine (pop. 1,300) to London, England (pop. 8.9 million). Joy’s got work in the permanent collection of London’s Contemporary Art Society, and at the Racine Art Museum in Wisconsin and the Missoula Art Museum.

Joy, who has called Bozeman home since the 1980s, has a current exhibition at the Yellowstone Art Museum. Entitled “Passage,” the installation is in collaboration with fellow Bozeman-area artist Sara Mast. Mast, who lives in the old mining town of Storrs, between Gallatin Valley and Paradise Valley, is a painter who incorporates PEM (plasma enhanced melter) glass, which is a byproduct of plasma gasification. By presenting Mast’s work alongside Joy’s, “Passage” prompts questions about environmental degradation and recuperation.

That’s fitting for Joy, because her work is deeply tied to the land. The trick isn’t to meld the willow, it’s to work with it, to bend it and shape it in a way that feels natural.

“I just work stick by stick on it,” she said. “Anytime I think I’m gonna start with a framework and build on it, it doesn’t work. It’s almost like I have to mimic nature and just go outward.”

Maybe part of that natural connection comes from the place where she was raised. Joy is originally from Canandaigua, New York, a small town on the northern end of the lake of the same name. Said lake is one of the Finger Lakes, the long, narrow bodies of water that mar the forests of upstate New York, stretching from north to south like they were carved out by giant claws descending from Lake Ontario.

The Finger Lakes are part of the homeland of the Indigenous people who united as part of the Iroquois Confederacy. One of those tribes, the Seneca, lived in a village called Konondaigua, at the site of the town that now shares its name — albeit a differently spelled version. The village was destroyed during the American Revolutionary War.

Joy left Canandaigua and got her bachelor's degree in printmaking at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, and followed that up with a masters in arts therapy from Vermont College of Norwich University. Joy always wanted to be an artist, and figured printmaking was a good avenue. But one other class took hold.

“I took a basket class when I was at RIT,” she remembered. “And I just really loved it.”

Degrees in hand, Joy embarked on a career working in nursing homes. But she just couldn’t escape those baskets.

“When I had to start working and supporting myself, I was like, ‘I need to do something creative that doesn’t cost money,’ so I went back to baskets,” she noted. “I love baskets. And that’s why I call myself a basket artist. I still address the basket material and the basket aesthetic.”

Once she’d zeroed in on basketry, Joy’s next task was to find a suitable material to weave with.

“I didn’t start with willow. I started with just crap. Everything in the backyard,” she noted. But trying to meld tree trimmings and hollyhock stems into something presentable grew old pretty fast.

She eventually moved on to the type of willow she could find growing wild in and around Bozeman, pruning it on public land at places like Bozeman’s Gallagator Trail or Peets Hill. Nowadays, those spots are choked with people, but Joy remembers a different scene.

“I would just go out gathering. There was no trail. There were just a couple horses,” she recalled. “Nobody cared. You could just feed the horse.”

But Bozeman has changed since then. Joy noted, only semi-jokingly, that she’s worried someone might yell at her if she ventured up to those spots with a pair of pruning shears today. And she’s got better spots to pick from now, anyway.

She goes out in the fall to harvest willow, returning to the same places every year. In 40 years in the Gallatin Valley, she’s found some sweet spots, all within a short drive of her own house. She’s particularly enamored by a patch of land owned by Ellen Ornitz, an artist who works in ceramics. In good artistic communities, art just begets more art.

“Ellen’s is the best,” Joy said. “I think she accidentally planted basketry willow. It grows tall, and she was like ‘I don’t want this.’”

But Joy does. “I’ve been cutting there for 20 or 30 years,” she said. If you cut willow right, two branches will grow back. Sometimes it feels like Joy’s love for the material might be reciprocated.

After cutting, she bundles them together and stores them in a big chest freezer. Each bunch of willows is labeled with the year and spot she claimed them from. Some bundles sit in the bottom of the freezer for years, waiting to be turned to art.

The hardest part is getting started. Joy doesn’t like the ends of the willows to show in her finished piece, so everything has to be wrapped tight.

“Everything has to start with just one stick,” she explained. Sometimes she’ll wrap some around a rock or something like that to give it a solid base.

Some pieces come fast. Some she’s been working on for years, and they’re still not done.

“It takes as long as it takes,” Joy said. All of this is a partnership, after all. You can’t force it. “It doesn’t converge with my vision. I need to grow into its vision.”

The closer you get to Joy’s work, the more complexities are revealed. Her willow dries in various colors, often different from what hue they were when she first started working with them. The majority is brown, but there’s vibrant reds and deep blacks and even colors verging on green running throughout.

That’s not necessarily intentional. “It’ll dry the color it wants to,” she said. “It just does what it wants. We’re just working together.”

When a piece is completed, Joy covers it in a thin encaustic of wax, which both preserves the bark and allows it to shine.

“I didn’t learn this from anyone,” Joy said. “I just started.”

You can feel that. Her background in basketry and weaving is there, but these are clearly not the types of designs that can be taught. While most willow baskets are neatly put together to give the user a workable space to carry things with, Joy’s muse seems to be disorder. Her willows are tightly woven but they distort and buckle, creating shapes you’ve never seen before. They probably wouldn’t be useful to hold anything physical, but they can carry an awful lot of ideas.

The Iroquois people, who live in the region Joy grew up in, worked in basketry, too, typically using black ash. The Seneca-Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca, New York, has 250 baskets in its collection.

All of these connections are there. Joy’s willows fold in on each other physically, but spiritually it feels like they’re reaching out, as a part of something bigger than themselves. Bigger than all of us.

“This is a collaboration,” she said. “I’ve been practicing this all my life.”