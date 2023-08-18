There’s an old story about Madison Junction. The spot in Yellowstone National Park is where the Gibbon and the Firehole flow together to form the Madison River, one of the three branches that eventually becomes the Missouri. Today, it’s one of the park’s major intersections, where you can enter or exit Grand Loop Road via West Yellowstone. There’s a campground there, a small store, and a ranger station.

But it hasn’t always been that way. Per legend, it was in Madison that the idea that became Yellowstone National Park was born. On September 19, 1870, the members of the Washburn-Langford-Doane Expedition sat around a campfire as the short mountain fall turned into winter. They reflected on their journey, a month long trek that took them from Helena to Mammoth, up to the summit of Mount Washburn, past the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and Yellowstone Lake, through the Upper and Lower Geyser Basins, and eventually to the banks of the infant Madison where they now sat. They’d seen great wonders, canyons carved out of the forest, plains alive with animals, jets of superheated water shooting into the sky.

The story goes that Cornelius Hedges, a writer, lawyer and school superintendent who later immortalized the trip in a series of articles for the Helena Herald, first broached the idea of keeping the place they’d just explored in public hands. He proposed, then and there, that Yellowstone be preserved as a national park. Hedges’ idea, echoed by the expedition, was so convincing that two years later, President Ulysses S. Grant made Yellowstone the world’s first national park. The idea rippled through history, and other countries similarly set aside land to be enjoyed by their people.

It’s a great story, one told on a plaque that sits right on the riverbank where the events it describes happened. There’s just one problem. It’s probably not true.

Ednor Therriault, a writer who lives in Missoula, outlined the problems with the creation tale in his book “Myths and Legends of Yellowstone” (turns out the Madison story is both). For starters, this wasn’t the first time the concept of setting the Yellowstone area apart had been introduced. In fact, Montana’s acting territorial governor Thomas Francis Meagher had once floated the idea, and he died in 1867.

Furthermore, none of the original journals left by members of the expedition mention the supposedly historic conversation. It showed up in Hedges’ and Langford’s published versions, which were released in 1904 and 1905, respectively. But the story isn’t in Hedges’ original, and Langford’s unedited version mysteriously vanished from the Minnesota Historical Society.

Aubrey Haines, Yellowstone’s first official historian, more or less debunked the campfire myth in the 1960s. But it persists. Why?

For one, it’s just a fun story, one that sounds (and is) too good to be true. But there’s a nugget of colonialism buried in Yellowstone’s creation myth. Of course white people were the first people to find this place and realize how special it was. Hedges was from New England. He graduated from both Yale and Harvard. His blood ran pure blue, and it took a man like him to notice that Yellowstone was important and needed to be preserved. Right?

Not really. The human history of Yellowstone doesn’t start in 1870, but millennia before that. When the Gardiner Post Office was built in 1959, an obsidian Clovis point was found, dated to about 11,000 years ago. The history of Yellowstone National Park is older, and much more Indigenous, than we might think.

The story of Yellowstone is just that, a story. The big difference is who gets to tell it.

That’s what “Yellowstone Revealed” is challenging. The art show, now in its second year, has brought “an Indigenous immersive sensory experience” to Madison Junction, the place where the campfire myth started. It’s put on by Mountain Time Arts (MTA), a nonprofit arts organization out of Bozeman that specializes in on location installations that interact with the land they’re placed on. When you go to an MTA exhibition, the art doesn’t stop when the painting ends. All of it — the sky, the mountains, the air, it’s all part.

Last year, “Yellowstone Revealed” was spread across the park. There were tours led by Indigenous guides, performance art at Old Faithful and Madison, and, most strikingly, a teepee village at Madison Junction. Many of the park’s millions of visitors pour in through that West Yellowstone gateway, and for a weekend they were treated to a visual reminder of Yellowstone’s history, and prompted to consider their place in it.

The location, of course, is no accident. Francesca Pine Rodriguez, MTA’s executive director, said that the nonprofit’s board has narrowed down a few different spots around the park that have the infrastructure to support an installation.

But the Madison, Rodriquez said, “keeps calling us back. It’s literally doing research, feeling the land, seeing what it can accommodate.”

Using teepees as a medium is another very deliberate choice. “They fit Mountain Time Arts’ mission in terms of being big, bold immersive installations that people can interact with,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a very recognizable reference and visual for Indigenous presence.”

Last year’s village was filled with representative from the 27 tribal nations official recognized as having ties to the Yellowstone region. They explained to awestruck visitors the long human history of the park.

The 2022 “Yellowstone Revealed” was about reminding people of the Indigenous lives that have touched Yellowstone. The 2023 show was about celebrating those lives. And reckoning with why those perspectives had to be reintroduced in the first place.

The show ran from Aug. 10-12, and it included two major artists. Sean Chandler, who is the president of Aaniiih Nakota College on the Fort Belknap Reservation, presented “When We Used To Be,” a series of original paintings that had been turned into teepee liners. In the same meadow, Ben Pease, who is from the Valley of the Chiefs district near Pryor, presented “Ammachhíia: Journey Through Time and Culture,” which combined teepee installations and live painting.

Chandler is one of the most distinctive artists working on the Northern Plains today. He paints characters and images that defy even particularly active imaginations. His work almost looks like super elaborate cave paintings, just layer after layer of detail and color. It’s hard to take in a Sean Chandler piece on first glance. That’s intentional.

“I don’t want to be easily defined, because Indian people aren’t easily defined, we’re complex,” he explained.

He specializes in huge works, massive paintings that fill entire walls in the galleries they’re displayed in.

“I paint in my basement,” Chandler said, “and the biggest I can make my paintings is about 6 foot high by 14 feet long.”

That’s about the size of a good teepee liner. That idea hit him while he was finishing a recent work. Then MTA reached out about “Yellowstone Revealed.”

“My project here is always growing, and I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” he explained. “I finally got the venue where I could do it.”

He had eight teepees as part of “Yellowstone Revealed,” each one consisting of 12 stripped lodgepoles — he had intended to burn them, but opted to paint them instead, and a rainstorm during the installation added texture and depth to the poles themselves — with vinyl prints of some of his paintings. He had five paintings in total as part of “When We Used To Be,” and two “main ones,” he put it, both of which were new, never before shown works.

His works, he said, contain numerous stories, working together to form one singular piece.

“I have these different pieces of stories, because, as you know, our way of life has been fractured. Some of our life ways have been forgotten,” he noted. “I used this format to remember that we still have the framework of our life ways, but it’s still kind of in pieces.”

The works were spread throughout the installation, but the same new piece appeared on the outside of all of Chandler’s teepees. He called it “No One’s Creation,” and it shows embryonic figures, fuzzy around the outside. He sees them as “pure beings,” unaffected by society. It’s about creation. There’s a ghostly element to it. But whose ghosts?

“When I say ‘no one,’ I’m talking about the definition of Indian people,” Chandler explained. “Other people have redefined us, and put us in a place where we can reach too high — where they can control us. We were taught we could only be ‘no one,’ that we could only rise so high in mainstream America.”

Chandler’s existence here at all — and the art he’s creating — is a challenge to that. His father survived time in an Indian boarding school, enduring a drive from Montana to the Dakotas in a big Army truck. Chandler’s dad also taught him art, and how to put images onto rawhide and teepee liners. Chandler later went to art school and combined the bedrock of art he’d been taught with more contemporary forms.

“I want to paint in the same vein as my ancestors did while they painted their exploits on hides or rocks,” he said.

Pease, too, felt a connection to his ancestors while working on “Yellowstone Revealed.”

“This exhibit has been a chance for me speak utilizing the medium of lodges, teepees,” Pease explained, “Crows, we say that the lodge is one of our mothers. The home is one of our mothers. What I’m thinking about is our human interaction with the land, in the places we call home.”

Pease’s “Ammachhíia” — an Apsáalooke word that means connection, or the mouth of a river — contained three teepees. One was bright yellow, and was covered in the faces of Crow men, pulled from historic photos. On the back side, there was a large portrait of Chief Plenty Coups. There was also a deep blue teepee, with ribbons of color undulating throughout its fabric cover, and one teepee with a mesh cover, totally see through, with bison stitched into it.

On the yellow teepee, Pease stripped away all adornments from the photos, just showing suspended faces.

“We always forget that these are humans,” he said. “I wanted to focus on bringing the human aspect.”

For the blue teepee, Pease wanted to bring in a feminine perspective to balance out all the masculinity on the yellow. There’s a handprint on each side of the door opening, each placed there by a female water keeper.

Water, too, is at the heart of this. The blue teepee was full of detail, swirls and whirls of paint throughout. Pease didn’t design it that way. He just let the fabric get rained on.

“The elements are the collaborator,” he said. “How can we work together to create something beautiful?”

The light plays tricks in the painted teepees. After you exit the blue teepee, the world turns pink and red. Inside the yellow teepee, it looks like the faces are looking at you. Leave that space, and the world turns a little blue. It’s the mesh teepee that ties it all together. From inside there, you can see the whole valley. The buffalo stitched to the outside look like they’re walking around on the prairies that surround you.

“I want us to see ourselves in our environs,” Pease explained. “If we don’t see ourselves as part of that equation, we seek to upset the balance once again.”

When we build homes, Pease contended, “we think of ourselves as above and outside of the environment.” With his work, he’s trying to rethink that.

At the top of his teepee poles, where Indigenous people traditionally flew streamers or ribbons, Pease hung caution tape. It whipped around in the winds that blue across the Madison Valley.

“We should proceed with caution in building systems that are supposed to represent all people,” Pease contended. “All perspectives should be considered, and respected and deliberated.”

The installation closed on Aug. 12. Rodriquez said that they’d love for “Yellowstone Revealed” to become an annual event, but there are logistics to tackle. This year only happened, the director said, because of donations from the Henry Luce Foundation and the Ellen Poss Foundation.

When the first government expeditions were led into Yellowstone, they brought artists with them. Photographer William Henry Jackson and painter Thomas Moran tagged along on the Hayden Expedition in 1871. The works they produced helped prove to the powerful people on the east coast that the wonders of Yellowstone were real, and worth investing in.

“Artists were basically the media of winning the West and westward expansion,” Pease noted. What he and Chandler did in “Yellowstone Revealed” is the flip side of that tradition.

Colonialism still runs through Yellowstone, just like it runs through the West, and America, and most of the world. One of the members of that inaugural expedition, Gustavus Cheyney Doane, was a commander in the Marias Massacre, where at least 173 Piegan Blackfeet were killed. Lucius Quintus Cincinnatus Lamar, namesake for the Lamar Valley at the northeastern corner of the park, was a slave owner and member of the Confederacy. And the Madison River itself was named by Meriwether Lewis in honor of James Madison, the Secretary of State and future President who owned over 100 slaves.

Yet it’s on the same banks of that same Madison River, where Doane once sat, that the story is being retold. When you’re there, dodging the bison pies and seeing teepees begin to blend with the mountains and the sky, Indigenous presence in Yellowstone stops being told in past tense.

“National Parks are one of the most American institutions, and the practices of those parks is part of American tradition, both good and bad,” Pease explained. “Creating a place for life to exist in a natural way, that tradition is great. But we must think about the tradition of legally appropriating lands out from under the feet of people who lived here for eons.”

“Our stories are powerful and valuable,” Pease continued. “And if we value stories, using art, we can bring beauty and value to people who need it. To the human story.”