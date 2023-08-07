Jessica Zemsky just turned 100, but she still remembers when she decided to become an artist.

Born on July 26, 1923, Zemsky grew up in Brooklyn, New York. At about 7 or 8, she was introduced to fine art at a friend’s house.

“I met a little girl whose father was doing the musical background for Carnegie Hall,” she recalled. “I liked where she lived. I liked what she wore to sleep in. I liked everything about it. So when I went home in the morning, I told my mother that when I grew up, I wanted to be ‘a artist.’”

She laughs a little looking back on that memory now. She’s been in this game since before she knew proper grammar.

“I didn’t know that it was better to say ‘an artist,’” she explained, her voice full of levity. “But it sounded good to me.”

It still does sound good.

“I was true to my word,” Zemsky beamed. “I am now 100, and I have been ‘a artist’ since I told Mommy about it.”

She attended the Elliot O’Hara Watercolor School in Maine, and graduated from Brooklyn’s Pratt Institute. After that, Zemsky stayed on the east coast, working as a commercial artist, where she designed and painted book illustrations, greeting cards and other advertising material.

“Suddenly I began to get money for my paintings,” she recalled. “I didn’t have to give them away.”

Zemsky moved out west in 1975 to join artist Jack Hines, who she had known since the late 1940s. They married in 1976, and lived in Big Timber in a house with dual studios out back, so they could both work.

Those are all memories now. Hines died in 2015, at age 91. But Zemsky is still going. She now lives at the Pioneer Medical Center assisted living facility in Big Timber.

“It’s pretty nice,” she said of the retirement home. “The weather’s been delicious. And everybody has been very friendly. They all speak English, so we’re okay.”

Just a few blocks from her home sits the Two Rivers Gallery, an art gallery on McLeod Street in downtown Big Timber. For her 100th birthday, they had a big party, drawing well over 100 people, complete with a neatly decorated cake and a rousing singalong of “Happy Birthday.”

The fête, Zemsky reported, was “scrumptious. It was so much fun.”

But the real draw at Two Rivers was the paintings. They had dozens of Zemsky’s works on display. She works mostly in oil paint, watercolors and gouache, a sort of cross between the two. Her pieces are lived in, a bit stylized, immediately catching. She paints everything like its golden hour, as if she took the techniques used by the Hudson River School of environmental painting that was popular in the mid-19th century, and used it to portray people.

People are all over Zemsky’s work. “It Was Really This Big” is a cheekily clever painting that captures a beaming child, nose bespotted with freckles, with a pair of chubby hands wrapped around an enormous trout. “Montana Picnic” portrays a girl and a boy eating lunch out in the countryside, her in a long dress and bonnet, him in riding boots and knee-high breeches. They’ve got different plates, but they share the same tin cup.

She estimates that she’s done well over 1,000 paintings in her life, but as she points out, she’s had “a lot of time.”

More than anything, she’s loved painting children, finding them inspiring, if not always cooperative, models. About a decade ago, she donated 30 paintings to St. Vincent Healthcare, to be displayed in the pediatric unit.

“Parents talk about their children and how darling they are, and I find I agree with them,” she said. “I’m now 100, and I’ve never had an awful experience painting a child.”

Sometimes she’d paint a child in a day or two. Other times it might have taken a week or more.

“I’m given some instructions from the child, which I immediately ignore,” she explained.

And of course there’s her two kids, Peter and Jamie. They’re her “big thrill,” she said. Well, them and ice cream. She really loves ice cream.

Zemsky doesn’t paint anymore, but her life is still full of color. She had a lobster dinner to celebrate turning 100, and she’s still raving about it.

“I’m too busy eating to do any painting,” she laughed.

“I feel fine. I don’t know when I’m going to start feeling like 100. Either I’ll start feeling it soon or I’ll have to forget about it. I have no idea. Nobody gave out any brochure to tell me how to be 100.”

She’s in uncharted territory here. But she’s undaunted.

“Life is just marvelous,” Zemsky said. “I don’t know if I have some kind of connection with the Gentleman Upstairs. I seem to think I do. But I have had the most pleasant life. Everything goes smoothly. I don’t know who this great personage is, but someone keeps me safe. Someone tells me jokes to tell other people.”

That “other people” thing is key, because Zemsky is so overflowing with joy she’s intoxicating. And she’s always sharing it.

“I have the most good stories about other people’s lives,” she noted. She’s been picking them up for 100 years now.

“I don’t know how it happens, but everybody who sees me work loves what I come up with,” she said.

Still, even she was surprised at how many folks came to the gallery for her birthday party. But the thing that really got her was how many of the attendees she’d taught over the years. Art, as usual, just creates more art. Zemsky’s impact has rippled out from her own life. She’s everywhere now.

“Life is very good,” she reflected. “Being 100 is no problem at all. I don’t know what comes next, whether you got to be 200, or 100 and 2/3s, or what.”

“To tell you the truth,” she continued, “I don’t know how, but it’s getting bigger and better and more marvelous.”