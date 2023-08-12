Rilie Tané has left her mark on the Billings skyline. Now she’s helping rebuild some marks that were left by others.

Last summer, Tané painted the massive bison mural on the side of the Grand Building at 1st Avenue North and North 27th Street. The beast’s shaggy head can be seen from all over downtown. You can even spot it from the Rims.

The bison mural caught the attention of another downtown Billings building owner, who owns the old brick warehouse at 15 N. 22nd St., sandwiched between Montana Avenue and 1st Avenue North. Right now, it’s the home of Topel Printing.

But it hasn’t always been that way. Over a hundred years ago, the building was occupied by the Crystal Ice Company, who cut ice off the Yellowstone River and stored it so it was available year round. The building at 15 N. 22nd St. is one level, with an extra store jutting up towards the side that faces the alley. That’s where the big cooler used to sit. There were inches of cork lining that tower as insulation. They also sold coal, hitting both ends of the temperature spectrum and keeping Montanans comfortable all year.

The building also used to be a 7-Up bottling plant. In the late 1970s it was office and warehouse space for Northwest Scientific Inc. It was a co-op dairy at one point, with a big sign that read “delicious butter.” That building has served many purposes in its century of history.

Now that history has come back. Tané just finished repainting two old signs that were on the building years ago. Facing south towards Montana Avenue, there’s a big black and yellow mural that reads “Coal and Crystal Ice.” She’s restored it to look roughly how it did in 1920. On an adjacent side of the building, this one facing towards 22nd Street, she’s painted a giant version of the Coca-Cola logo.

Those murals were once prominent parts of Billings’ burgeoning skyline. But before Tané got to work on them, they’d turned into ghost signs, old and faded and nearly indecipherable to the untrained eye. Unless you know where to look.

That’s where Tim Urbaniak came in. The retired MSUB professor has an undergrad degree and a doctorate in anthropology. His dissertation was on historic inscriptions. That usually means rock art — pictographs and petroglyphs. But those skills lend themselves to more urban environments, too.

“Ghost signs are a form of historic inscription,” he explained. “To enhance them to be able to read them again, you actually apply a lot of the same enhancement tools that we use for rock art.”

Tané can paint anything but she needed Urbaniak to figure out what to paint.

“I couldn’t have done this without Tim,” she acknowledged.

A lot of the research Urbaniak has done with rock art heavily involves technology, using the tools of the present to peer into the mysteries of the past. After all, it’s all communication.

Remnants of the past murals still clung to the bricks at 15 N. 22nd St. There was still a little bit of yellow and black paint leftover from the Crystal Ice sign. And the Coke sign was almost readable. Almost.

“With a naked eye, you would never have been able to know,” Tané said.

But Urbaniak had more than the naked eye at his disposal. He consulted with the Western Heritage Center and dug through the Billings Gazette archives, looking for any information he could find about the murals.

“Some of the best information on the signs came from railroad archives,” he said. The building sits just a half block from the railroad line. Beginning in the '40s and '50s, they started taking super high resolution photos of the area around the tracks.

That helped, but to really dig in, Urbaniak used a program called D-Stretch, which is commonly used when examining pictographs.

“That really brings out some of the text, and you can see the sign again,” he said.

It’s not a perfect science. For a while, Urbaniak was convinced that the Coal and Crystal Ice sign had a big penguin painted next to it. But after some research, he realized he was actually looking at the letter “o” in coal.

“It turned out that I was dealing with something that’s also common in rock art, called pareidolia,” he explained. “It’s like when you see George Washington in your toast. I had to really work to discover the true text of that sign. But alas, no penguin.”

There isn’t actually anything paranormal about ghost signs, but Urbaniak did find one unanswered question in his research. The Coca-Cola sign was definitely painted there, but he can’t figure out when Coke would have used the building. It clearly was used for 7-Up at one point, but that soda is owned by Pepsi, Coke’s biggest rival.

Whatever the story is, it’s a fetching sign, bright red letters against a solid white backdrop. Tané usually freehands her murals. She works best in her element, just up there doing it. She calls it “totally creative painting.”

And that worked with Coal and Crystal Ice, because that company doesn’t exist anymore. Nobody is around to be upset if the lettering is a little different.

But Coca-Cola hasn’t gone anywhere. In order to paint their logo, it has to be exact, the same proportions it’s always been.

To capture the logo’s particularities, Tané borrowed a projector to trace the logo onto the building, lest one of the C’s wind up smaller than the other and set off a corporate firestorm.

This is pretty different from what she normally does. For one, Tané prefers to work with a boom lift, one of those big motorized crane with a little basket that she can position to be right next to the wall when working, even if she’s 50 feet in the air. That was unnecessary here, since there was already scaffolding bolted into the building for masonry work.

But it’s deeper than that. Tané is imaginative and restless. This year alone she’s already painted a mural on the Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn. And she recently did another big painting in downtown Missoula.

Coming up with her own work is nothing new for her. But revisiting someone else’s is a new challenge. At first she wasn’t even sure if she should sign the repainted ghost signs, unsure if she could lay claim to them.

“This is more about honoring history than me being like ‘Hey, I painted this,’” she mused.

But she’s found that she enjoys the work. It’s meditative, almost, to make sure the lines are perfect, and to take her time on something so big.

Soon, she’s headed to little Boulder, in-between Helena and Butte, to touch up a mural of a cowboy on a bucking horse that was done by Connie Smith, a western painter who died in Whitehall in 1962.

Maybe one day they’ll get around to the rest of the building. Both adjacent sides still display faint 7-Up murals, along with graffiti and other detritus from the years outside. To look at them now is a confounding experience, with the old washed out signs juxtaposed against the bright new ones. It’s almost like stepping back in time.

Richard Topel runs the print business that occupies 15 N. 22nd St. They’ve been there since 1995, and he’s excited to see some of the building’s unknown stories get told.

“We like to keep the history of the building alive,” he said. “The coal and ice sign she’s put on the top of the building is a fundamental aspect of Billings.”