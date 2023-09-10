Donna Forbes stepped down from the Yellowstone Art Museum 25 years ago. But truly, she never really left.

Forbes was the museum’s executive director from 1974 to 1998. In her time, she shepherded the museum’s growth in reputation and in physical size, overseeing the expansion that turned the former Yellowstone County Jail into the biggest art gallery in Montana. Every time you go to a show at the YAM, you’re seeing Forbes’ fingerprints.

“From the mid-70s to the late-90s, she led an almost all male staff and worked so closely with so many male artists and male leaders in the community,” YAM director Jessica Kay Ruhle said. “She just had this certainty of what she was doing here and what her vision for the museum was.”

On Saturday night at the YAM’s “The Night” gala, which honored Forbes in absentia — now in her 90s, she lives in Seattle now to be closer to family — the museum announced that they had accepted a major gift from Forbes. It’s her private art collection, 28 pieces in all.

The pieces almost serve as a history lesson on modernist art in Montana. There are paintings and a sculpture from Bill Stockton. A pair of Robert DeWeese drawings. Several Isabelle Johnson paintings. A Russell Chatham lithograph. A Nelije monotype. Two mixed media pieces by Jon Lodge. A couple of Jane Waggoner Deschner’s hand-embroidered photographs. Looking at the Forbes donation is like taking a trip through time, seeing how different generations have examined and portrayed Montana.

For now, the works are all stored in the YAM’s Visual Vault. But folks won’t have to wait long to see them for themselves. The pieces will be part of an exhibition on display (in one of the wings Forbes helped build) next summer, probably around June.

The museum can’t hazard a guess on monetary value, but the cultural value of adding these pieces to the YAM’s permanent collection is immense. Plus, this donation comes right on the heels of another major gift of art from the collection of Joseph S. Sample, as reported in the Montana Free Press.

Sample's collection skews western, including works by Kevin Red Star and Charlie Russell. But Forbes' gift is more modernist, full of works by people trying to add contrast to the Montana arts scene.

“It’s very much building on the core modernist collection that’s here,” Lisa Ranallo, the YAM’s curator, said of the Forbes collection.

But that’s not the whole story. These works are valuable for the way they look, but also because of the people behind them, a veritable directory of the Montana artists who spent their lives pushing art in the Big Sky country forward.

“What really sets this collection apart is the personal relationships,” Ranallo remarked.

Many of the pieces in the collection were gifts. They adorned the walls of Forbes’ Billings home, where she’d host many of the artists featured in the collection. There’s a painting by Sheila Miles called “Adrift at Sea.” It shows a boat out on the waves, but it doesn’t feel lonely. The vessel almost has a face, with a hint of a smile. It hung in Forbes’ daughter’s bedroom. One of the Isabelle Johnsons hung in Forbes’ bedroom. The museum isn’t even sure of the names of all the artworks. They were so personal to Forbes that they blended into her life.

The collection, Ranallo explained, “expresses how strong her relationships are with artist and how closely she worked with them. You don’t see that as much as museums become larger and larger institutions.”

The institution is at the core of this collection. Sheila Miles worked for the YAM. So did Patrick Zentz, whose wood, metal and glass sculpture “I’m Convinced” is part of the collection. And Forbes’ donation includes an acrylic painting by Gordon McConnell, markedly different from the collage work he’s done recently.

McConnell was on hand last year when museum staff visited Forbes’ home to take stock of the pieces. Longtime museum volunteer Larry Martin was also there.

“Both of them were able to tell stories about every piece in the collection,” Ruhle remembered. “They knew how Donna had come about it, and what the particulars had been. It was a ridiculously fun day.”