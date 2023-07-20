Humanities Montana, the statewide nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, is now accepting applications for their board of directors. Humanities Montana’s mission is to serve communities through stories and conversation and offers experiences that nurture imagination and ideas by speaking to Montanans’ diverse history, literature and philosophy. The nonprofit produces, funds, creates and supports humanities-based projects and a number of programs, including the Montana Center for the Book which promotes literacy in Montana, and the Democracy Project which engages teens in civic action through partnerships with local libraries. Volunteer board members oversee the organization's operations and serve for a term of three years.

“The Humanities Montana board represents the diverse culture and geography of the Big Sky State,” said Jill Baker, Humanities Montana executive director. “Serving on our board is a unique opportunity to directly support Montana’s cultural landscape. We invite those with a passion for literature, history and philosophy to apply.”

Humanities Montana welcomes scholars, educators, cultural leaders in the humanities, civic and business leaders, and the general public to apply to serve on their board. The board is elected to govern the nonprofit. It meets three times a year in-person and virtually for committee meetings.

To apply, interested applicants may send a letter of interest, resume and two letters of recommendation to info@humanitiesmontana.org. For further information regarding membership on the Humanities Montana board, please contact the Humanities Montana office at (406) 243-6022 or email info@humanitiesmontana.org.