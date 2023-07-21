For a certain type of person, John Wayne exists somewhere between Superman and Jesus. He’s not the greatest American actor, but he might be the most American actor, a near sacrosanct figure that personified this country as well as anyone ever did. He was always portrayed as invincible in his movies, but if he did bleed, it’d probably be red, white and blue.

At least, that’s how it used to be. Wayne, with his megawatt charisma and invulnerable stage presence, was everywhere from the 1930s until the 1970s. But after his death in 1979, Wayne’s legacy hasn’t always been so clear cut. There’s always been the little knocks against him, like the fact that he turned down the lead in “High Noon” because his disliked the film’s allegorical retelling of the Hollywood blacklist — by which creatives who were suspected of communist leanings were locked out of the industry. Wayne supported the blacklist. And Gary Cooper wound up with an Oscar for the role, so maybe it all worked out.

But the most troubling marks against Wayne’s legacy come from his infamous 1971 interview with Playboy. It was in those pages where he said that he “believe(d) in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.” In the same interview, he claimed that the settling of the American West was necessary because “the Indians were selfishly trying to keep (land) for themselves.”

That interview haunts him as much as any role does. Mention Wayne to a young person and there’s a good bet they’ll know him as a reactionary more than they know him as the fat guy who physically couldn’t ride his horse into the sunset in “True Grit.” The reemergence of Wayne’s comments, and the reappraisal of his legacy, is part of a long American story. What is this country if not a place that is continually recontextualizing itself?

It’s those thoughts that are spurring on Gordon McConnell right now. He’s got an exhibition up at Kirks’ Grocery called “Comic Book Cowboys, Cadillacs and the Italian West.” And in it, McConnell rethinks and expands on several topics he’s been exploring for years — namely the story of the West, and how it interacts with and reflects his own life.

McConnell grew up on a farm in southern Colorado during the 1950s. Westerns, usually watched on a small, black and white TV set, were his introduction to wider culture. So for most of his career, his art has been a reflection of that. He worked, in his words, in the “classicism of black and white photography and cinema.” He took scenes from those westerns he so loved as a kid — movies like “My Darling Clementine,” “Red River,” “Rio Grande” — and blew them up to epic scale. It was like looking at something you’d seen countless times and realizing you could now see it from another angle.

But something changed. Those monochromatic pieces didn’t work for him anymore. Instead, his works at the Kirks’ show are boldly colorful, and instead of adapting movies, he’s pulling from comic books, especially the Lone Ranger.

“I began to feel like the Western mythology and subject matter that I’ve been working on for so long was a little ridiculous,” he explained. “I’ve read about this for years, and I still love western movies, but I became more aware of the ideology, the propagandistic persuasiveness of the scenarios and rhetoric, particularly when it comes to indigenous issues.”

McConnell said he was inspired by the “cartoonishness of public discourse.” So why not examine literal cartoons?

“I’ve always loved them,” McConnell said of the old, 1950s era cartoons he pulled from to create his newest works. “They were a significant aesthetic awakening for me as a kid.”

If the polychromatic comic book panels were his escape, the black and white serious westerns on TV were a reflection of real life. Now he’s flipping them.

That transformation was partially inspired by the exhibition about pop art that was at the Yellowstone Art Museum back in 2021. McConnell, who first moved to Billings to work at the museum back when it was still the Yellowstone Art Center, went to see that show over and over again.

“I was steeping myself in this over at the museum,” he recalled, “and thinking especially about Roy Lichtenstein and the whole idea of taking a two and a half inch square frame of a comic and blowing it up to a size where it occupies our space. It has much more impact.”

He’s right. And these supersized Lone Ranger panels — which he culled from a collection called “The Lone Ranger’s Western Treasury,” which McConnell reckons was given to him around age 3 or 4 — illuminate a few things. The images are painted onto a collage of articles and ads McConnell took from Artforum magazine, the long-running monthly publication McConnell estimates he's subscribed to for 50 years.

"The content of the collage material has lent itself to advancing the narrative or creating an interesting contrast," he noted. "It's putting these comic book sources in the context of high art and commerce."

But the big thing that's illuminated when the Lone Ranger is seen at this size is how violent this cartoon was. Almost all the pieces include gunplay, usually the Lone Ranger shooting guns out of evil-doer’s hands. Which isn’t just practically impossible, it’s the sort of neutered violence typical of popular works about America’s colonial ambitions. So much of our frontier heritage revolves around land. Land that once had people on it.

“It sanitizes the violence and makes him a superhero in a way,” McConnell said.

John Wayne was the same way. Once he ascended to superstardom, he became too famous to kill.

“The Searchers,” the 1956 John Ford classic, is probably the best movie Wayne was ever in, and also probably the hardest to watch through a modern lens. The movie follows Wayne’s character on a desperate search for get his niece back from the bloodthirsty Native Americans who have kidnapped her. He doesn't waste many bullets. The antagonist tribe's chief is played by an actor named Henry Brandon, who was born in Germany.

“Leni Riefenstahl isn’t any more extreme,” McConnell said about “The Searchers,” comparing John Ford to the infamous producer of Nazi propaganda.

The script is based on a book by Alan Le May. And McConnell, who of course has read it, said that the source material is better for one main reason. Ethan Edwards, Wayne’s character, dies at the end.

“John Wayne is more retable when he’s actually more mortal than bulletproof,” McConnell contended.

The Kirks’ exhibition, and all of McConnell’s work, is about turning John Wayne mortal. It’s blowing up our version of the West, the way we talk about and understand American empire, to a large canvas, and examining why it’s constructed like that.

That’s why the Lone Ranger called out to McConnell. The style of these comics, so primitive and simplistic, reminds him of “folk art, and maybe even early Italian Renaissance.”

“Those artists were just beginning to look at the world and look at human beings as human beings, and not as schemed and symbols” he continued, “trying to convey emotions and identity and make a miracle look like a miracle… They began to put the tools together to express transubstantiation of flesh and sensuality.”

These are weighty themes to a series of paintings about the Lone Ranger. But McConnell wouldn’t have it any other way. That’s what makes him a special artist.

“I’m blowing smoke,” he said, chuckling. “I’m a serious artist, I know art history and I have to stand on the tradition. I’m egalitarian.”