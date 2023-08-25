When playing the theremin, you never need to worry about blisters.

You play the instrument with your hands, but instead of hitting keys or strumming strings, you just wave your arms around the theremin’s two antennas and manipulate electric currents that then pour out of the instrument in squeals and moans. The thing sounds like some sort of electronic ghost, maybe what a sheep would sound like if it got possessed by a computer.

If you’ve heard a theremin before, there’s a good bet it was on “Good Vibrations,” the Beach Boys’ 1966 single that redefined what a pop song could be, repackaging the group’s trademark flower power good vibes into a three-minute opera. That ghostly wail that flows through the background? That’s a theremin. Sort of. It’s technically an Electro-Theremin, and true thereminists will explain the difference to you.

Marla Goodman is a true thereminist. The Bozeman based musician and artist has been playing the instrument for 15 years. To see her skills for yourself, check out her exhibition at Kirks’ Grocery, “Out of Hand: Misremembered Memoirs and Untouched Sounds,” which is up until Sept. 23.

Goodman is a multi-discipline artist. She plays the theremin, and she’s made her living as a graphic designer. But she paints, collages, and makes works that include all of those influences. “Out of Hand” is full of them.

The centerpiece is, of course, a theremin, built into a dollhouse. When you try it out for yourself, the dollhouse’s windows light up, changing depending on what pitch you’re playing at.

Goodman was first exposed to the theremin when she, along with her husband, who is an electric engineer, watched the 1993 documentary “Theremin: An Electronic Odyssey.” The movie, which won an award at Sundance and was fawned over by critics including Roger Ebert, follows the odd history of the instrument. It dives especially deep on its creator, a Russian man named Lev Sergeyevich Termen (Anglicized as Leon Theremin).

Terman’s life was almost as weird as the instrument he invented. Born into the Russian Empire at the tail end of the 19th Century, Terman quickly grew interested in electricity, experimenting with the stuff until he was an expert. He served in World War I, building a radio station that had to be abandoned during the Russian civil war.

Working at a technical institute in Petrograd, Terman started researching proximity sensors, electrical devices that would make noise when someone approached them. The initial idea was to turn them into rudimentary security alarms, but Terman, a cello player, learned that he could control the pitch of the noises by moving his hands around the sensors. He hadn’t invented a burglar alarm, he realized. He’d invented a new type of instrument.

Instrument in hand, Terman headed to America. In 1928, he played theremin alongside the New York Philharmonic. RCA began commercially producing the instrument in 1929. Soon, a Lithuanian violinist named Clara Rockmore took up the instrument and filled concert halls with curious spectators.

The success didn’t last. The theremin was too difficult to play and too weird to listen to, and by the 1940s it had fallen by the wayside, used as a novelty in the occasional pop song and played as the soundtrack for sci-fi movies, most notably as an otherworldly sound effect in 1951’s “The Day the Earth Stood Still.”

Eventually a high-schooler named Robert Moog picked up the instrument and used the idea behind it — that something as organic and almost holy as music could be created electronically — to invent his eponymous synthesizer.

Meanwhile, Terman, having divorced his first wife at the demands of the Soviet consulate, married a Black ballerina named Lavinia Williams in the mid-1930s. Williams was an expert in Afro-Caribbean dance, but their mixed-race marriage earned the disapproval of many of the high society types Terman had been spending time with. He returned to the Soviet Union in 1938 and wound up in a Gulag, working in a gold mine and doing work for the Soviet government at a secret laboratory.

It was there, held in a prison camp, that Terman invented “The Thing,” an eavesdropping device that was hidden in a wooden representation of the Great Seal of the United States. It sat in the U.S. Ambassador’s office in Moscow for seven years, surreptitiously recording conversations right at the beginning of the Cold War.

Terman was finally rehabilitated and returned to normal Soviet life — if working for the KGB counts as a normal life. He refined his musical ambitions at the Moscow Conservatory of Music, until he was fired for using electricity as a musical instrument. In the 1990s, he finally got back to his globetrotting ways, and visited America one more time before dying in 1993 at age 97.

That’s a lot of backstory for an art exhibition. But the story of the theremin is the story of Lev Terman. One of the world’s weirdest instruments needed the guiding hand of one of the world’s weirdest inventors.

Plus, Goodman is on top of it. In the middle of her Kirks’ exhibition there are portraits of Terman, Rockmore and Moog, the three figures who invented, popularized and then re-popularized the instrument she’s so fond of.

At the core of this is an idea. The theremin, Goodman suggests, isn’t a joke. It’s not just the soundtrack for kitschy movies, or a haunted house sound effects machine. It’s a serious instrument, one that can be practiced, studied and played like any other.

“It’s very much an instrument that has a lot of different uses, just like the voice,” Goodman said. When she plays the theremin, she feels a responsibility to educate people, to show them that theremin virtuosity is no different from any other instrument.

After watching the “Electronic Odyssey” documentary, Goodman’s husband and daughter bought her a theremin for her birthday.

“I love puzzles and challenges,” Goodman said. And playing the theremin is a heck of a challenge. “It’s just one continuous tone that comprises about six octaves. It’s kind of like playing the air trombone.”

“It’s very easy for anyone to play it,” she continued, laughing, “but it’s very difficult for anyone to play it well. That challenge was really fun for me.”

The theremin might have been new to Goodman, but music wasn’t. She grew up near Cottonwood Canyon, along the fringes of the Gallatin Valley. Today the area is popular for hiking and skiing, but back then she was one of two students in her grade at a two-room schoolhouse. She was the fifth generation of her family to live in Montana.

Music was a community fixture. Goodman compared her family to the von Trapp family singers, swapping out the Alps for the peaks of the Gallatin and Madison ranges. They sang old folk songs and played guitar. But she’d never really gotten that serious into music until she picked up the theremin.

She already had a fine arts degree from Montana State University in Bozeman, but in 2018 she returned to school to get serious about music, studying music fundamentals, theory, performance and technology. One series of paintings at her Kirks’ show is her exploring the circle of fifths, a core component of musical theory.

The “Out of Hand” exhibition is so vibrant, you can feel Goodman’s enthusiasm coming through the artworks. But the artist, who is now a grandmother (that family has expanded to seven generations of Montanans), admits that she’s “super introverted.”

“I would never have imagined myself doing this at all,” she said of her Kirks’ exhibition.

One thing that helps is her characters. Much of “Out of Hand” is dedicated to the history of the theremin and ruminations on musical theory. But there’s one wall that’s totally full of collages, some flat on the wall and some leaping out to become three dimensional. They’re covered in these odd figures, all of whom have Goodman’s head superimposed onto their bodies. Some of those bodies look like marionettes, with movable limbs. Some have musical instruments for torsos, with fleshy limbs hanging off wooden bodies.

They are Polly and Dolly Vinyl, a pair of fraternal twin thereminists. The way Goodman tells it, the twins were born in an “undisclosed year” in Baraboo, Wisconsin, where they grew up alongside the circus animals from the Barnum and Bailey Circus, who are wintered in the small town. Polly claims to have been a part of the Lawrence Welk Show orchestra, and to have palled around with the Rat Pack, but Goodman notes that the elder twin isn’t to be trusted.

It was in character as Polly Vinyl that allowed Goodman to come out of her shell and fully embrace the theremin. She began playing the instrument in downtown Bozeman, all while dolled up as her Midwestern musician with a misremembered memoir. At first, she just played along to old records. Her character’s name is, of course, a play on polyvinyl, the material used to make records.

“I thought it would be fun to create something colorful and interesting,” Goodman recalled.

It was. But she wanted to go further. That’s when the music classes started. She plays songs by Puccini and Bach. But even with that background, Goodman felt alone. There just aren’t many theremin players on the high plains. One of the pieces in her Kirks' exhibition, "First Theremin on the Open Range," shows a lone thereminist playing while a herd of bison run around her. She's got nobody to play with.

The pandemic changed that. Or at least widened the theremin world. Goodman started playing in weekly Zoom workshops put on by Lydia Kavina, a Russian-born, UK-based thereminist who is descended from Terman. Goodman called Kavina the “Ray Charles of the theremin.”

“It was such an incredible boon to those of us who are all around the world,” Goodman said. Now she’s a part of what she calls the “theremin community.” They’re full of people who, like Goodman, love a good puzzle, and can’t put it down once they’ve started.

She’s no longer alone. And now she’s ready to share.

Dolly Vinyl has helped with that. The flipside to Goodman’s Polly Vinyl character, Dolly, the younger of the twins, is more off-kilter and leans rockabilly, in defiance of her sister’s attempts at class. Dolly loves country music, and Goodman loves playing that genre, since the pedal steel guitar might be the conventional instrument that sounds the most like a theremin.

When she's deep in character, even Goodman doesn't know what's coming next. Polly and Dolly aren't shy, and they'll speak for themselves.

"It's as much of a surprise to me as it is to anyone else," she explained.

This pomp and playacting is perhaps a bit silly, and Goodman readily accepts that. But the music is serious. Even if it sounds a little goofy.

“Theremins attracts weirdos,” she admitted with a laugh. “And I proudly claim to be one.”