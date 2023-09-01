You know the sounds of the prairie. There’s the high, lonesome call of the curlew. And the low murmur of cattle. And of course the omnipresent wind, which whirls around the plains and up the gullies, whipping the ubiquitous grass into a state of constant, rustling movement.

Megan Torgerson is adding a new sound. She’s the host of “Reframing Rural,” a podcast series telling the stories of the people who live along the physical fringes and less populated corners of America.

She’d know. Torgerson is from Dagmar, a small town in an enormous place on the prairies of northeastern Montana. There are about 300 people in Dagmar, but the vast majority of them don’t live in town, rather on farms and ranches out on the wide high plains that surround it. There’s one restaurant in Dagmar — the special on Thursday was chicken bacon ranch tater tot hot dish — next to a sign that welcomes people to town in Danish, fitting for a land saturated with Torgersons and Jorgensens.

Dagmar is about seven miles from North Dakota, 30 miles from Saskatchewan, and pretty far from anything else. In an episode of “Reframing Rural,” Torgerson discusses needing to drive the half hour to Plentywood in driver’s education class in order to check out the region’s lone stoplight.

“When I left Dagmar and that area, I was not interested in being associated with it,” she admitted. “I was curious about who I was outside of the place where I grew up.”

So she moved to Missoula, shook off her Dakota accent and got a degree in English with a creative writing emphasis at the University of Montana. She graduated in 2014 and left Montana shortly after that, bouncing from Portland, Oregon to Asheville, North Carolina.

“It wasn’t until I left Montana that I started to become curious about the place that I grew up in,” Torgerson said. “It’s actually pretty unique and cool that I grew up on a farm and a ranch. That’s not many people’s experience.”

That’s the experience she digs deep on in “Reframing Rural.” The podcast, which Torgerson started in March 2020, right before the world changed forever, is now in its third season. An episode from the newest season, called “Farm Succession in Northeast Montana,” was just named a finalist in the impact category from the Third Coast International Audio Festival.

The premise of the episode is simple, even if the questions is poses aren't. Mom and dad are retiring, and none of the kids want the family farm. What’s to be done with it? Should it be carved up amongst siblings? Held onto in case a grandkid wants it? And even if you decide to sell, who gets the money? And who do you sell it to? How can you ensure that the buyer will have the same relationship with the land that you do?

“Farm Succession in Northeast Montana” is a good intro to “Reframing Rural,” because even if listeners have no connection to farming and ranching, it’s not really about that. “Farm Succession in Northeast Montana” is really a story focusing on a decision all families have to eventually make: What do you do when it’s time to move on? This version just happens to be about a farm.

And Torgerson does a great job telling it, interweaving written narration with over a half dozen interviews. As she should. It’s her story. “Farm Succession in Northeast Montana” is about the Torgerson Farm. But Torgerson is a journalist as much as a memoirist, and she intertwines her experience with the story of another Sheridan County family, the Jorgensens, who are in the process of handing over the family farm to the next generation.

“I took a writing class once where they said that memoir is the combination of personal narrative and social critique,” Torgerson explained. “I enjoy blending my story with the story of my guests. Listeners have tracked my story throughout the seasons, so they know me and have trust in me. I like to share my reflections on growing up in a rural place and revisiting those places.”

When the podcast first started, she had a long way to travel. “Reframing Rural” was the centerpiece of Torgerson’s thesis at Seattle University, where she graduated in 2020 with a master’s in art leadership.

“I kind of went the route of building my own project,” she said, while noting that the program had an emphasis in “art entrepreneurship.”

Torgerson had been thinking about the place she grew up since she left it, but it was in Seattle that “Reframing Rural” went from an abstract idea to a concrete one.

“After the 2016 election I was seeing a lot of narratives about rural America that were overly politicized and blanketed rural people into one monolithic story,” she recalled.

And she had another reason for wanting to focus on the Eastern Montana plains.

“So much of the narrative of Montana is centered around the West, and the beautiful mountains and the stories that exist there,” Torgerson said.

Podcasting is a good medium for telling these stories, she said, because it’s intimate and portable, but also because you can’t see the people you’re listening to. You have to get to know them at their most human level, where all they have are their stories to introduce themselves to you.

“There’s so many stereotypes about people from rural places,” Torgerson explained. “I didn’t want people to see someone with dirty overalls and think less of them. I wanted people to hear stories without casting visual judgements on them.”

She’s gotten about 30,000 downloads of the three seasons (10 episodes per season, plus bonuses). “Reframing Rural” isn’t necessarily taking over the world, but it’s telling stories and preserving them for the future. On a podcast, everybody lives forever.

She gets listeners from all over, some coming from urban centers like Seattle and Spokane, and some from across the Montana plains. Every time she goes back to Dagmar, Torgerson said that “some old ladies at church” are excited to talk about the podcast with her.

That drive to Dagmar is a lot easier now. Torgerson and her husband and artistic collaborator Andrew Drinnan recently moved to Bozeman to be closer to home.

And she’s not alone in telling this story. “Reframing Rural’s” guest list is full of people doing the same type of work as Torgerson, rethinking rural America through a variety of different mediums. The last episode of season three is an interview with Grace Olmstead, a journalist out of Washington, D.C. Olmstead who recently wrote a book called “Uprooted” about her hometown of Emmett, Idaho. Emmett has the same agrarian influences as Dagmar, even if its population of 8,000 would make it look like a metropolis in Eastern Montana.

Torgerson is the face of “Reframing Rural,” as she’s the primary writer and narrator, but she’s got a list of collaborators. Mary Auld, the director of the Montana Media Lab at the University of Montana, is her story editor, and the podcast’s original soundtrack and sound engineering is by Aaron Spieldenner, who runs a music studio called Hazy Bay in Seattle. And she’s been working closely with Big Timber’s Anthony Pavkovich and Bozeman’s Zach Altman, the latter of whom lives in a tiny home he built with his wife, one way of solving the housing crisis facing so much of rural Montana.

Torgerson has a few other irons in the fire, too. She works with the Red Ants Pants Foundation (they got connected after she had founder Sarah Calhoun on the podcast), and she’s been working on a documentary with Altman and Pavkovich. But writing and recording “Reframing Rural” — along with searching for grants to help fund the show — is a full time job.

Not that she minds. With season three wrapping up, she’s planning on getting the creative minds behind “Reframing Rural” in a cabin this fall so they can bounce ideas off each other. Call it a rural conference room.

“I’ve become more hopeful about the future of rural America in doing this podcast, and getting tapped into people who are doing similar work,” Torgerson said.