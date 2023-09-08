Shane Mauss’ journey to talking about psychedelics started with a single step — off a cliff.

Mauss broke both his feet in 2014. He was hiking in Arizona with a friend, and tried to take an ill-advised shortcut that involved jumping off a 12 foot ledge. Mauss went first, and when he hit the ground, his heels exploded. Literally. That’s a medical term.

He crab walked down the mountain, pausing intermittently when the pain was too great. His left foot eventually healed up, but it took a litany of surgeries and months of rehabilitation to mend his mangled right foot.

That left Mauss with little to do and a lot of time to kill. So he started writing. Mauss, who’s been a professional comedian for 20 years now, responded to the bad break the only way he knew how: by joking about it.

He returned to the stage, propped up on crutches, and processed what had happened to him. He turned the show into a stand-up special, releasing an album called “My Big Break” in 2015. On the record, Mauss doesn’t just go blow by blow through his injury and recovery. He’s relentlessly curious, looking for something deeper in all the hurt and chaos.

“Why not use this as an opportunity to talk about why we experience pain, and anxiety and depression,” he remembered thinking at the time. In the special, he winds up talking about his brain almost as much as he does his feet.

Mauss had been dabbling with science for a while, recording a podcast where he interviewed scientists. But “My Big Break” was something of a revelation. He could do what he’s great at — talking to a live crowd and being funny — and interweave it with what he’s passionate about — science and the study of why things are the way that they are.

“If I can get people interested in science in any way possible, I’m down for it,” Mauss said.

Now he’s examining the science behind psychedelic drugs — not just how they make you feel, but why they do. That’s the premise behind “A Better Trip,” his new touring show, which combines comedy and hallucinogens. Mauss calls it “science-y comedy,” a chance to learn about the world around us, and laugh uproariously the whole time.

“A Better Trip” finds Mauss on stage talking about the history of psychedelics, both his own history with the substances, and the way they’ve interacted with human culture over the centuries. Behind Mauss on stage, there’s a screen playing colorful animations of what he’s talking about, presented by live VJ named Michael Strauss, coordinating the visuals to match what Mauss is talking about.

He calls it “an immersive psychedelic comedy experience,” and it really feels like “experience” is the operative word in that description.

Mauss is presenting “A Better Trip” at the Babcock Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 13. With that in mind, the Gazette sat down with Mauss to discuss the show, the science behind it, and how podcasts pushed him into exploring new worlds on stage. (This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.)

I first came across your work when you appeared on Jimmy Pardo’s podcast “Never Not Funny” back in 2015 and talked about your foot injury and the long recovery. It’s one of the most mesmerizing hours of podcasting I’ve ever heard.

You know it’s actually funny you’d mention that, because that was my foray into this. And around the time I was on “Never Not Funny” I went on Pete Holmes’ podcast “You Made It Weird” to promote the album about breaking my feet. He asked me what I’d been doing in Arizona, and I was there to try ayahuasca (an extremely psychoactive substance brewed by Indigenous cultures) for the first time.

He wanted to know what ayahuasca was, so we started talking about DMT (N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, a hallucinogenic tryptamine found in plants) which I was really fascinated with and had done and had some crazy experiences with, and he wanted to know more about that. I went on that show to talk about breaking my feet and that conversation turned into a whole talk about DMT.

And then people started asking me to be on their show to talk about psychedelics. So I had all this psychedelic material, but I didn’t know how to perform it. I was just performing at regular comedy clubs, and this isn’t the type of show you can just do a random audience on date night.

We tried a show out at a few indie music venues and it went well, so we turned that into a 111 city tour called “A Good Trip” that ran in 2016 and 2017.

If I hadn’t broken my feet and went on a podcast blabbing about it, I probably wouldn’t be doing this psychedelic tour right now. That’s the strange way that the entertainment industry works. And I’ll say that I’m really proud of how organically everything came to be. It wasn’t contrived. People just happened to hear my riffing on a podcast about something I wasn’t even planning on talking about. Skip forward, and I’m doing this crazy show with a live VJ and art.

So “A Better Trip” got its start at a Las Vegas residency this spring?

Yeah, I did a couple months there to iron out the kinks and see how it was working. We built the show for Vegas and never knew there was a possibility to take it on the road. Because the show is different every night. So I need my VJ, but he’s got a family and can’t travel like I can. But we figured out a way he can listen in every night remotely. It’s been a really fun, unique project that we both worked really hard on. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen, much less been a part of.

Why psychedelics?

Well it happened pretty organically. I’ve been trying to trick audiences into listening to me blab about science for some time.

I go back and forth with how much I even care about psychedelics. I mean, I love them. They’ve been behind some of the most interesting experiences in my life. But there are pros and cons, and I try to be as grounded as possible and not be too evangelical about them. I offer plenty of disclaimers.

A lot of what comedy, science and psychedelics are about is about looking at things from a different point of view. All three of those are altering perception.

A scientist is questioning assumptions. And comedy is doing the same thing. The classic, cliché, Jerry Seinfeld structure is like “Who are these people? What is this thing? You ever noticed this or that?” Everybody has gone through a revolving door or airport security or whatever comedians talk about, but we don’t notice how bizarre some of these behaviors might be until someone jokes about them.

Psychedelics are just another way to alter your perception in such a way that you take on a different point of view than you normally do. You might find yourself more interested in trees or something that you normally don’t notice.

It’s a beautiful way to talk about perception and the meanings of life, in a fun, goofy, entertaining way.

So this show appeals to folks who aren’t familiar with psychedelics as well as people who are hardcore into this stuff?

I’ve specifically constructed the show to appeal to someone who is curious. The premise of my show is that all of this life is a trip, and it's very psychedelic and weird in its own way. And it’s just that we’re used to living in it that we take these things for granted. And it’s not just psychedelics. Things like travel or learning a new hobby can have that same effect on you.

If you go to Europe, for example, if you fly from Billings to Ireland, that’s going to be kind of a psychedelic, mind-altering experience. It’ll feel very foreign but very similar, too. Pretty soon you’ll be noticing things about bathrooms or public transportation that you normally don’t. You’re normally on autopilot and pass right by things.

I’ve been a comedian for 20 years now, and I’ve been on late night and don tons of different shows. This is the single best piece of art I’ve ever made in my entire career. It’s meaningful while still being very funny. I couldn’t be any more proud of it. I’m excited to bring it to places like Montana.

There’s a lot of people getting hip to this new trend, and new research coming out. It’s exciting to get to do it to people of all ages and experiences.