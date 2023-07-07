How long until tragedies become art?

The answer, as it were, seems to be about a year. It’s been roughly that long since a combination of snowpack and heavy rains turned many of southcentral Montana’s rivers into powerful torrents of water. It tore out bridges and ripped homes away, foundations and all.

All that destruction has been well documented in words, photos and video. And now we’re starting to see art about it. Art and creativity have always acted as life rafts and balms for humans faced with calamities that are hard to sum up in other ways.

One such piece is “Change,” by Janice Polzin. She’s from the Red Lodge area, where swollen Rock Creek wreaked havoc. But the focus of her painting is the North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park. There an inflated Gardner River tore through the narrow canyon between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner. The thoroughfare, which is on the National Historic Registry and was the first major road built in the park, was mostly destroyed in the flood.

“Change” captures the aftermath, where the river, now reduced to a normal burble, winds its way through massive boulders. Above, the road lies in shambles. The twin yellow lines just stop over a chasm. That road has taken millions of people to and from vacations and day trips and adventures. Now it leads nowhere.

But Polzin’s painting portrays something else. Big blue swirls rise from the waters, and whirl up the canyon, where the road used to go. The path isn’t gone, it’s just different.

Polzin’s striking work is housed just a few blocks away from Rock Creek at the Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery at 11 8th St. W. in downtown Red Lodge. But this isn’t just a normal gallery piece, only to be admired from afar. Bid enough, and “Change” can hang on your wall.

That’s because Polzin’s piece is part of “Art in the Beartooths,” the Carbon County Arts Guild’s annual fundraiser, which is both a celebration of regional art, and a chance to take some home with you.

“Art in the Beartooths” is comprised of two stages. There’s a silent auction that began on June 10 and ends at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 10. And on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red Lodge Mountain Golf Course (828 Upper Continental Dr.) they’re holding an event called a Quick Finish, which will be followed by a live auction.

The silent auction includes 77 pieces by over 50 artists, many of them from the Red Lodge and Beartooth Mountain region, which has been home to folks like historian and author K. Ross Toole, and a playground for creatives like Earnest Hemingway. All the pieces are on display at the Depot Gallery, and the auction, as well as pictures and details about each piece, is housed at the online bidding platform Handbid.

“Online bidding has been really kind of nice in a way, because Red Lodge is a resort town, and we get a lot of tourism,” explained Kim Kapalka, who is the Carbon County Arts Guild’s Executive Director. “There are times when tourists will come through, and they really like something, but they can’t bid.”

Now they can. After the guild transitioned into the online auction during COVID, they’ve sold items to several states, and as far away as New Jersey.

That fits with the Carbon County Arts Guild. The group started 50 years ago as a way to support and promote art in the region. Right now, they boast about 300 members. Some of them are just supporters, but many are what they call “showing artists,” who can use guild membership as a way to display their work.

The membership is well worth it. Because the guild’s pieces are on display in their Depot Gallery, which is actually housed in a converted railway depot. The building, which was built in 1889, was used to ferry coal out of the Rock Creek Valley and tourists into it. At one time, its well-worn decks provided people with their first vista of the imposing Beartooth Mountains.

The guild purchased the building in 1982, and moved in a year later, after redoing the aged pluming system and adding electricity.

Nowadays, it’s positively covered with art. It covers the walls floor to ceiling, densely packed in. Just inside the door there’s a row of old windows, which ticket takers once stood behind to sell passes. The drawers which once held tickets and money are now full of tools used to hang art on the walls. You can still peer out the depot’s old windows, which are made of wavy glass and distort the park outside. Every surface is now utilized for display, including the old safe. Its metal exterior now holds dozens of handmade magnets.

The old rail line still runs next to the gallery, although now it houses a beautiful landscape job instead of a working train. The guild does have a caboose, which is mostly used for storage at this point.

There’s a sweet sort of irony to all of this. Kapalka used to be a part of Artrain USA, a traveling art museum housed in a train car. The train was based out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, but when they visited Troy, a tiny community in northwestern Montana, she fell in love, and eventually moved out here, only to become director of a museum housed in a train depot.

Guild members don’t necessarily have to live in Carbon County, but they need to have some sort of tie back to the area. Some live down the street, others grew up here but have moved away and some own second homes here and rarely visit. They boast members who are just starting out, and folks who have been doing this since the beginning. But they all have some connection to Carbon County.

The gallery has a standing collection in the first couple rooms, but further down the long, narrow building, they house rotating works, which generally get swapped out every month. Ever since the guild started in the 1970s, they’ve always used “Art in the Beartooths” as their main fundraiser.

The gallery usually splits profits with the artists, although a handful donate all proceeds towards the guild. They expect to net between $20,000 and $30,000.

This year’s crop includes well known painters like Kevin Red Star, who donated a small mixed media piece called “Buffalo Dancer.” Bidding for that is already over $1000.

Ron Ukrainetz has a painting of a tractor that’s cheekily titled “Drag Queen.” It’s right next to James Vincent’s “Shields River Elevation,” which captures the famous valley in an intentionally flat style, filled with earthy colors. Tom Wolfe, who teaches art in Nye – which isn’t technically part of Carbon County but is grandfathered in – has a handsome work entitled “In Her Prime.”

“I just like painting buffalo,” Wolfe explained, prompting laughs from Kapalka and his wife Kelley Wolfe, who has a photograph in the auction, as well. “But I wanted to do a cow instead of some bull.”

Saturday’s Quick Finish event is a different beast from the online auction. It’s as much of a performance as it is an opportunity to buy something. This year they’re featuring artists who will bring in a partially finished work, so they can complete it in front of an audience. The finished pieces are then auctioned off. It features another 20 artists, some of whom are not included in the silent auction.

“This is a great place,” Kapalka said. “There’s a lot going on. A lot more than you think.”