If you’re drinking at Bucks Bar this weekend and stumble across Central Avenue, don’t worry. You’re not seeing ghosts.

Rather, on the next two Saturdays, Sept. 16 and 23, the Western Heritage Center is hosting “Voices of the Past” at Mountview Cemetery. That’s their annual living history event where seven actors, dressed in historical garb, portray seven historic Billings figures. The caveat — they’re performing on top of the graves of the folks they’re reenacting. There aren’t stage lights, but there might be will-o’-the-wisps.

The ancient Gaelic celebration of Samhain gave rise to our Halloween. As tradition dictates, it was a night of bonfires and celebration, but one oft-repeated line about Samhain is that the Celts believed it was the time of the year when the veil between the living and the dead was at its thinnest.

The details on what historical Samhain celebrations would have looked like are pretty murky. The Gaels and the Celts weren’t great record keepers, and their holidays and lifestyles got cannibalized by Roman and Anglo Saxon colonizers.

True or not, the idea that death grows near in the fall has persisted for thousands of years. After all, those leaves aren’t just changing color to look good. They’re dying. Darkness approaches.

So what better time to hold an event in a graveyard? “Voices of the Past” is in its third year, and it already feels like a keystone Billings event. Because this is history presented not as a static photo or words on a page. It’s in front of you. Hop around and check it out from another angle. Ask it questions.

Literally. The “Voices of the Past” cast stay in character all day, interacting with visitors, all without breaking kayfabe. You have to step into the shoes of a dead person, reenacting their lives right next to their headstone. The performers are professional actors who get paid for their work here, but it’s still a heavy ask.

Not that the cast seems to mind. They did a dress rehearsal last Saturday, along with the Western Heritage Center’s community historian Lauren Hunley, who spearheads “Voices of the Past” and does much of the copious research it takes to pull this off.

There was a bit of awkwardness to start, after a debate over whether a watch is a period appropriate accessory (mostly yes — but no Apple Watches) and the head-spinning sight of people in 1920s clothing on cell phones and drinking Monster Energy Drink.

And it took a few minutes for everyone to find their headstones. “I think I’m buried over here,” yelled one actor, like some sort of confused ghost.

But once every actor is set, the graveyard comes alive.

Mountview Cemetery is roughly split into two parts. There’s the modern cemetery where people are still buried today. But the northeastern corner, hugging Central Avenue and Regal Street, is part of the original Billings Cemetery, the former private graveyard the city purchased in 1920. The newer portions are evenly laid out, but the old section is rutted and irregular. Headstones jut out at unnatural angles, pushed by time and tree roots.

“Voices of the Past” guests can pick three time slots to start — at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Last performance is at 1:40 p.m. But there’s no clock running once you’re in the cemetery. Stay all day and explore.

The best place to start is probably the Billings Community Mausoleum, on the far western side of Mountview, bordering Par 3 Golf Course. The building, which was dedicated in 1924 and is on the National Registry of Historic Places, is rarely open to the public. “Voices of the Past” offers an opportunity to explore the small space, where the sun barely peaks through stained glass windows to illuminate the Alaskan marble walls. Olive Warren, Billings’ most high profile madam, is buried right across from Charles Bair, one of the richest men to ever live in Montana.

Outside — it’s a little too dark to effectively act inside the mausoleum — Cole Kirchen is playing Paul McCormick, a Billings pioneer who was one of a few people who was dubbed the “Grand Old Man of Montana.” McCormick had a great mansion that sat where the Transwestern Plaza is today. It was mostly torn down in 1953, a move the Billings Gazette decried as a “loss of (a) Billings landmark.” But the grand oak staircase was preserved and installed in an apartment on Billings’ North Side. Teddy Roosevelt, who became friends with McCormick during his Great Plains ranching days, once trod those stairs.

Period photos show McCormick as an austere and even grim old man, but Kirchen’s portrayal is lively and full of stories. He practiced by visiting McCormick’s old cabin, which was once in Junction City, Montana, where McCormick owned a store, and is now on display at the Yellowstone County Museum.

Nearby, Rosalyn Visser — whose work as the ill-fated homesteader Jessie Mahler was one of the highlights of last year’s “Voices of the Past,” — is playing Ethel Hays. Hays is maybe the most well-known person in this year’s production, her work as a cartoonist and trendsetter helped popularize the 1920s cultural icon of the flapper. Hays has been portrayed in “Voices of the Past” before, and since she only died in 1989 at 97-years-old, she’s more modern than most of the figures captured here. But as a world-renowned illustrator who cut her teeth at the Billings High School newspaper, she’s an essential part of our cultural heritage. Take it from Visser as Hays: she was the “cleverest girl artist of the era.”

Visser would know. Throughout the dress rehearsal, she carried around her script in a bag with one of Hays’ illustrations printed on it.

Other performers include Gwynivere Cusak as the WWI nurse Florence Ames, Quincy Powell as Annie Applegate, who became a rare female minister for a Billings Assembly of God church, and Jack Johnson, who could probably play Bobby Briggs if they ever decide to mount a Billings remake of “Twin Peaks,” as the Metis photographer Richard Throssel. In-between a stint as Yellowstone County’s representative in the Montana Legislature, Throssel took one of the most iconic images of early Billings, the (admittedly staged) photo of a stagecoach chugging up Zimmerman Trail. But his greatest legacy is his 1,000 photographs documenting life on the Crow Reservation.

“Throssel doesn’t get the credit he deserves for depicting Native peoples,” said Hunley. Having him brought to life in “Voices of the Past” is one way to retell that narrative.

But the stories that tend to stick with you from “Voices of the Past” are the small ones, with lives you can relate to. For every person who started a lifestyle trend or did enough to get a Wikipedia page, there are thousands of lives lived that might not catch the wide angle view of history we’re used to. Their stories might be overlooked were it not for small, hyper-local museums like the Western Heritage Center. They can’t even find photos of most of these people. They exist now in newspaper clippings and stories.

Take Ed O’Donnell, played by Christian Thomas, doing double duty between “Voices of the Past” and Billings Studio Theatre’s production of “Wait Until Dark.” O’Donnell’s story starts like many early Billings residents. He was an immigrant, who moved here from Ireland. He took to farming, and was quite good at it. An 1895 issue of the Gazette congratulates him for winning a litany of ribbons at the Yellowstone Fair, being awarded for rice, rye, barley and two different types of oats and corn.

One of his land holdings became the Billings Cemetery. O’Donnell cared for the plots until his death in 1916. He’s got a prime spot, looking downhill. Before the buildings went in, you might be able to see all the way to the Rims from there.

The best spot to end is with Esther Fish, played by Gwendolyn Satterfield. Even by “Voices Of the Past” standards, she’s hard to find information about. Her name doesn’t appear in the Gazette archives. But on a tall headstone shared with Fish’s mother, her story is being told.

Fish didn’t always live in Billings. She was in Buffalo, Wyoming, during the Johnson County War, an armed uprising funded by powerful cattle barons who hired a mercenary army to invade the county and stop small landowners, just trying to eke out a living on prairies the barons had decided belonged to them. The homesteaders fought the mob off, only for the private army to be rescued by a federal order. Most of the charges against the cattle barons were never even filed.

The Johnson County War is one of those historical narratives that rhymes with the present. At its core, it’s about the rich and powerful using their influence to hamstring the lower class. You could read about it in a history book, or you could just look outside.

Fish’s gravestone is near Central Avenue, and the sound of traffic can leach in during the performance. But the noise isn’t a distraction. It’s a reminder. These stories are still going. They’ll always be there, as long as there’s someone who can tell them

“You might not think my life was noteworthy,” Satterfield as Fish said. “But it’s the one I was given.”