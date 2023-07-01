Last Monday night, Utica, Montana’s population swelled by about 600% to watch a Shakespeare play.

For one night, the sleepy little town tucked into the high plains of the Judith Basin at the foothills of the Little Belts came alive again. But it wasn’t gold, or cattle, or even Yogo sapphires that brought people here. It was a 400-year-old play written by someone who never knew Montana existed.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP) took Utica by storm — literally, considering the ominous storm clouds clinging to the low horizon for much of the performance — bringing in around 150 people to watch the Bard’s tragicomedy “Measure for Measure.” But look in MSIP’s program and you’ll find something strange. Utica isn’t mentioned. Instead, the June 26 performance was billed as being in Hobson, about 10 miles away.

But that’s understandable. Maybe 179 people live in Hobson, making it a metropolis compared to Utica with its 23 folks, which honestly feels like an over-count. This is a ghost town stubbornly clinging to life, the type of place where people ride their lawnmowers to pick up the mail at the end of their long driveways, because who’s around to complain about the noise, anyway? The main drag starts out as asphalt for about 200 yards, before turning to dirt.

MSIP, now in its 51st season, is no stranger to small towns. Shakespeare’s native England might love their hamlets and villages, but they’ve got nothing on us.

Even by those standards, Utica is small. Birney’s 150 residents dwarf it. Trout Creek’s 277 souls well out-number it. Ekalaka’s population has soared to 399. Silver Gate has 19, but it’s just across the street from all 77 people who live in Cooke City. When MSIP wraps up its season this fall at Montana State University, there’ll be more folks in most classes than there are living in Utica.

Only Chico gives Utica a run for its small-town money, but their official count of 15 residents is somewhat faulty, as there’s at least twice that many people floating in Chico Hot Springs at any given time.

Why here? Why bring Shakespeare to teeny, tiny Utica, a place where the population couldn’t even field a regulation baseball team?

Like most things dealing with the Bard, the answer makes more sense and is a heck of a lot more clever than you might initially think.

First off, Utica has some real art bonafides. It’s here that Charles Marion Russell first experienced life on the range. As a teenager, he fled his hometown of St. Louis and got a job working on a sheep ranch in Montana. But he didn’t like sheep, and traded them for cattle.

Russell joined up with Utica-area landowner and rancher Jake Hoover. During the time, the Judith Basin was prime cattle country, a good place for late season ranging, since the grass sticks around longer than it does in the sun baked environs of Texas and Oklahoma.

That all changed with the winter of 1886-87, a stretch so brutal it permanently changed Montana’s cattle industry. But Russell, who was working at the O-H Ranch a few miles from Utica, used the time to paint “Waiting for a Chinook.” It’s his first major painting, a quick sketch of a starving steer standing in a blizzard as hungry wolves look on.

Montanans already know the rest of the story. Russell became the most well-known creative person to ever come out of Montana. Today a statue of him represents the state in the National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol.

It all started in Utica. He revisited the small town in “A Quiet Day in Utica,” a 1907 painting that captures Utica’s main street back in its glory days, with a cadre of cowboys hooting and hollering down the road, while a who’s who of notable Utica residents — including Russell himself — look on.

But it’s not all Charlie Russell. Turns out Shakespeare has roots in this tiny town, as well.

Or, at least, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks does. Utica is one of the original five tour stops. They first came in the summer of 1973, back when the troupe was just three actors — a professor at MSU and two students.

“This has been one of our most consistent stops,” said Kevin Asselin, who has been MSIP’s Executive Artistic Director for a decade, and has been involved with the theater troupe for at least that long before that. “Utica. Wild, right?”

It is wild. But now that MSIP has grown to 62 communities across five states, they still return to Utica every year. In 2023, it's their first gig on the road, the beginning of a journey that'll last until mid-September.

“Utica is a really good example of a number of communities that we go to that are surrounded by these ranching families that have a pretty strong focus on literature, and encouraging their kids to read,” Asselin said. “Shakespeare is the vehicle for a bigger initiative. It’s providing us with an opportunity to bring people together.”

“This is outreach,” explained Riley O’Toole, a t10-year MSIP veteran who is the tour programmer for the company, and also stars in “Measure for Measure” as Duke Vincentio. “The point is to bring everybody together, regardless of what the play is.”

MSIP always does two plays, usually, but not exclusively, written by Shakespeare. This year “Measure for Measure” is juxtaposed against an adaption of Alexandre Dumas’ “The Three Musketeers.” They typically alternate comedy and drama, but neither of the 2023 plays fit that neat description. Dumas’ swashbuckling classic is rousing and exciting. And “Measure for Measure,” although originally grouped into the comedies in Shakespeare’s First Folio, is a whole lot thornier and stranger than that.

The plot follows the aforementioned duke temporarily leaving his post in the hands of his deputy, Angelo, who immediately starts abusing his power and sentences a man named Claudio to death for sleeping with a women out of wedlock. Claudio’s sister Isabella, a nun, goes to Angelo to ask for clemency, and the deputy agrees. He’ll spare Isabella’s brother, if she agrees to let him take her virginity. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” this is not.

The whole thing gets resolved. Mostly. There’s a hilarious decapitation mix-up, and a classic Shakespearean plot device where the mysterious friar pulling all the strings is revealed to be the duke in disguise.

The play’s most famous scene is its ending. Her brother’s life spared, Isabella rejoices until the duke springs his own marriage proposal on her. Curtains fall before she can answer. It’s a cliffhanger that’s been played a variety of different ways over the years. MSIP handles it ominously, with wordless religious chants that eventually break into the instrumental opening to Billy Idol’s “White Wedding.”

This is the first time they’ve done “Measure for Measure” in a couple decades, but Asselin likes this one because he sees a contemporary relevance to the 420-year-old script. When you see it unfold, that makes sense. “Measure for Measure” is all about the domineering, sneering forces of power crushing anyone they view as insignificant. Towards the end, as Angelo comes out to canned applause, confident that his plan to coerce a woman into sex and execute her brother anyway has gone off without a hitch, actor Alex Albrecht emerges with his arms triumphantly raised. Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” a Vietnam-era screed misread as a jingoistic anthem by many a politician, plays in the background.

Fun stuff. But the play is still breezy and quite funny, highlighted by a great turn by actress Mikey Gray, in her third MSIP season, as Lucio, a roustabout who is skinnier than Fallstaff, but no cleverer.

Utica’s performance was held on the grounds of the Utica Women’s Club, who operate from a log cabin purpose built as a club house in the 1950s. Its interior, which still smells like varnish and wood, serves as a sort of makeshift green room for the cast.

Carol Campbell, who watched “Measure for Measure,” isn’t just a Utica resident, she’s a member of the women’s club.

Nowadays, the MSIP cast stays in Lewistown for this show, since they perform there the next night. But before that, since there are no hotels in Utica anymore, they had to get creative. Campbell and her husband, whose family homesteaded in the area back in 1915, would host the cast at their place. They’d converted an old school bus into a camper, and you could cram nine Shakespearean actors into the thing.

“It was fun,” she recollected. “We’ve always enjoyed this.”

It’s hard not to. People don’t just flock to MSIP plays to see friends, they do it because it’s always a really good show.

The costumes, always a strong suit at MSIP productions, are particularly exceptional in “Measure for Measure.” The actors playing the constables and executioner are decked out in '70s Montana cop regalia, bolo ties and all. They look like officers who would get killed in the first act of a “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” rip-off. And the many prisoners wear white jumpsuits with “Vienna Dept. of Corrections” stenciled onto their backs. The nuns just look like nuns, but that’s probably how they looked back in Shakespeare’s time, too.

These actors have to battle the elements as much as they do their own wordy lines. They’ve got to deliver souliquies while dogs bark and car alarms go off. Utica, which doesn’t have a ton of natural shade, has traditionally been a hot day for the actors and their heavy costumes. But on Monday, it was cool and threatening rain. Some patrons watched from their cars, avoiding any inclement weather.

But the storm never came. It skirted Utica, brushing past in slow motion, as clouds often do when you’re on a flat plain and you can see them all. The sun finally broke through right at the end. As Angelo’s treacheries were unveiled, golden hour set in, bathing the whole valley in a gleaming light. The setting sun highlighted the pink brush strokes on MSIP’s handcrafted stage.

During one scene, a magpie sat on a branch overlooking the stage. He comprehends Shakespearean English as well as the rest of us do.

Although that might not be quite fair. Because a funny thing happens to when you’re watching Shakespeare. At first, you might catch every fifth word or so. But stick with it long enough, and you’ll figure out the (often convoluted) plot in no time. It’s transfixing. These plays have rhythms and meters that convey meaning. There may have been nobody in human history better at using words than William Shakespeare, but his work almost manages to transcend language.

That’s the magic of Shakespeare, and that’s the magic of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. Here’s a place where everyone from miles away can gather. They appeal to red necks and blue hairs in equal parts.

“It’s special to be a part of this,” said O’Toole. “These plays have lasted as long as they have because of their ability to connect with a wide range of people.”