If you’ve ever wandered through the exhibitions at the Yellowstone Art Museum and wanted to take a piece home, you’re in luck. The YAM’s annual auction and gala dinner, which they call “The Night at the Yellowstone Art Museum,” isn’t until Sept. 9, but the pieces that will be auctioned off — there’s 16 in all, from a who’s who of Montana artists — are on display now at the YAM.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Jessica Kay Ruhle, the YAM’s executive director.

This year, it’s more than that. “The Night” is honoring Donna Forbes, who was the director of the museum from 1974 to 1998. During that time, she ushered the YAM from a small collection housed in the old Yellowstone County Jail into the respected museum it is today, renowned as a showcase of local and national art.

The exhibition is in the Montana Gallery, the big display room on the second floor of the museum. It’s a good choice, both due to its size and the fact that its ceiling is full of skylights, letting natural lighting into the museum. But it was also a deliberate choice, Ruhle said, because Forbes was instrumental in the expansion that turned the Yellowstone Art Center into the modern Yellowstone Art Museum as we know it today. They’ll be celebrating her legacy in the room that’s the capstone of it.

“We really want to celebrate and recognize her,” Ruhle acknowledged.

Forbes is now in her 90s and lives in the Seattle area to be closer to family. Ruhle doesn’t think that her predecessor will be able to join the museum for the gala. But, as Ruhle points out, “there are still so many folks here who want to acknowledge and celebrate her.”

Some of those folks have art in “The Night.” Ruhle singled out a few artists who had “longtime partnerships” with Forbes, including Theodore Waddell, John Buck and Deborah Butterfield.

Of those, Butterfield’s piece might be the most immediately catching. Called “Sancai,” it’s a 2023 sculpture from the now 74 year old Butterfield. She’s the artist behind “Ferdinand,” the red steel horse sculpture that sits in the YAM’s lobby and is perhaps the single most iconic piece housed at the museum. “Sancai” is smaller, but no less grand. It’s a sculpture of a horse, and at first glance looks like it was cobbled together with driftwood. But “Sancai” is actually made of bronze, cast and painted to look like found material. Little buds of flowers, also bronze, weave through the wood-like material.

The piece by John Buck, Butterfield’s husband and probably best known as a sculpture, is a print called “The Bull Pen, TP1.” It’s a view of a Stonehenge like structure, backed by a sky that fades from red to yellow like a peach.

Waddell’s contribution is a painting called “White Sulphur Springs Angus #2” and it captures a herd of cows in the foothills of the mountains. They’re blurry, like you’re peering at them in a blizzard.

The Waddell has gotten a lot of interest, Ruhle noted. In truth, everything here has. The auction will be done live the night of the auction, and they’re bringing in Maron Hindman, a professional auctioneer from Denver.

Each piece is marked with an estimated retail value. “The Bull Pen, TP1.” Is estimated at $5,500. “White Sulphur Springs Angus #2” is at $38,000. But “Sancai” is the real bank account breaker, at an estimated value of $125,000. To even get in the door and be able to bid, it’ll cost you $250 to attend the gala.

Bidding starts below retail, but Ruhle hopes that the pieces go for about twice their suggested value.

Art collection has always skewed towards the wealthy. Ruhle wants to change that, or at least help push it back in the other direction. Four of the 16 works in “The Night” have suggested retail values at or below $1,000. The goal, she explained, is to offer a chance for younger people to get into the art collection world. It’s also just a smart business decision. One of Ruhle’s main mission since she took the wheel of the YAM a year and a half ago is to open the museum to folks who usually wouldn’t consider themselves part of the fine art world. This can be, and should be, a large tent.

“We hope that that everyone who attends is willing to really invest in these pieces in support of the museum,” Ruhle said.

And truthfully, the exhibition is worth a visit even if you’re not planning on bidding, or even attending the gala. Walking through Montana Gallery right now is both a flashback to the last year or so of YAM exhibitions, and a peak forward.

Artists in “The Night” who recently displayed at the YAM include Barbara Van Cleve, who uses her trademark attention to scale to turn a horse roundup into a gripping drama in “Filly Chasing.”

There’s a massive work by Tracy Linder, the Molt based artist who had a show at the museum in 2020. Entitled “The Wind,” it’s a sculpture made entirely of cow rib bones bolted together. The light descends from the big gallery ceilings and adds a whole new dimension to the piece, filling the white walls and newly refinished floors with crooked shadows.

There’s also Christine Joy, whose piece “Union” is one of the willow sculptures she’s known for. It’s an older work, from 2009, and a deeply personal one. She made “Union” as an anniversary gift for her husband. In it, two separate sculptures intertwine, wrapping around each other and creating something bigger than the two of them could alone. From the top down, it looks like a heart. She’s let it go into the auction under one condition: she now has to make her husband a new one.

Gesine Janzen, a printmaker who teaches at Montana State University, has an exhibition opening in October, a fitting time for the stark landscapes she captures. Jodi Lightner, a teacher at Montana State University Billings and a notable figure in the Billings art scene, will also have a show at the YAM in 2024.

Another upcoming artist is Willem Volkersz, who already has a piece in the YAM’s permanent collection — that neon sign that shines so brightly when you go past the museum at night. For “The Night,” he’s showing off another facet of his art, a flat painting of a new development going into the Gallatin Valley paired with three small figurines representing a sanitized view of the West. The figurines were a gift from fellow artist Gordon McConnell, another examiner of the world we live in and the stories we tell ourselves about it.

But the most striking piece at “The Night” is from someone who doesn’t have a notable connection with the museum — yet. All sixteen artists have connections to Montana. Some were born here, and some are transplants. Roxy Paine is one of those. He’s internationally renowned and born up in New York City, but recently moved to Red Lodge and set up a studio there.

His work in “The Night” is called “Scumak, S2-Pd-DB41,” and truth be told, that names gives you a good idea of what it looks like. “Scumak” is a misshapen blob of black polyethylene, all gloopy and wet looking. It’s leftover from a live performance he does in galleries, dispensing the material at will and letting it harden, the hand of the artist surrounding to the cold facts of gravity.

It’s singular. Just like Paine. Just like Donna Forbes. And just like the Yellowstone Art Museum.