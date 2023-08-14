The tiny Canyon Creek School District west of Billings hasn’t passed a mil levy in more than 25 years.

And when its latest levy failed last fall, school leaders met to make tough choices about what to cut this school year. They settled on trimming activities like field trips and athletics, “anything considered extra above academic programs,” said district Superintendent Brent Lipp.

Someone in the community heard about the cuts and mentioned it when he bumped into Brandon Scala, senior vice president of business development at Valley Credit Union.

Valley got out its check book, gifting the school just over $22,000 to support activities.

Canyon Creek has 260 kids in a district you'd think would be swimming in money with all the high-end homes going up on the far West End. But, while the school in a high-toned area, the district draws mainly from the rural, low-income areas south of Interstate 90.

“Our voters spoke and they said 'we can’t afford this,' ” Lipp said. “It was a rough deal, cutting activities, something we didn’t want to do. What a gift this Valley Credit Union money is.”

Scala from the credit union said the man who approached him about the failed levy didn’t live in the district, and no one at Valley has family in the district.

“The guy said kind of jokingly, you do so much, you should take care of this, and he kind of laughed,” said Scala.

So Scala and other credit union officials met with Canyon Creek leaders to see how they could take care of it.

“We really, really want to get behind these kids, they are our future,” Scala said. “We know how important it is to support local schools, because if you don’t you lose good things like student council and field trips.”