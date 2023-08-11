One of the things you can do this weekend will transport you to a galaxy far, far away. Which is ironic, because this might be the best time of the year to be in Billings.

Julia-Louis Dreyfest IX

Billings' best DIY festival is back this weekend, and there's so much going on you'd have a hard time trying to do it all. On Friday night there's music at Craft Local starting at 6 p.m., and poetry at Electric Storm Gallery at 7 p.m. Saturday music starts at 2:30 at the North Park Rec Center, and 5 p.m. at Craft Local. Sunday ends the shindig with a potluck at 10 a.m. at North Park, music at 11 a.m. at North Park Rec Center and at 2 p.m. at NOVA, and then the big finale that night with music at Craft Local starting at 5 p.m. and comedy at NOVA at 8 p.m.

That's a big schedule, and go to as much as you can, but here are some recommendations: Goochslam, a "experimental surf rock" band out of Bozeman are at Craft Local on Friday at 9 p.m. Friends of Caesar Romero, an expertly named power pop group are coming from the Dakotas to play at Craft Local on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Sunday's got a prime slot for the Missoula based, female-fronted punk rockers But I'm a Cheerleader, and closes out with Billings' own Bull Market, one of the best (and loudest) bands around.

Weekend tickets are $25, and you can grab one in advance (and get an exact schedule) at waste-division.org/jdk-2023.

Harlo Music Project

If you're looking for more of a country vibe this weekend, you're in luck, because Saturday is the return of Harlo Music Project, which brings national touring musicians to main street in little Harlowton. Doors are at 2:30 p.m., and the show kicks off with Way Down North at 3:10 p.m., and ends with Mike and the Moonpies at 8:30 p.m. In between, on two different stages, there'll be sets from Michelle Rivers, Marcedes Carroll, Vandoliers and Sterling Drake. It's one of the best parties in all of Eastern Montana, with food and drink vendors, adjacent camping at Chief Joseph Park in Harlowton. Tickets are $40 at Gally's Brewing Company in Harlo (which you should just stop at anyways), or at harlomusicproject.com/tickets.

MontanaFair Concerts

MontanaFair kicks off on Friday, and as usual there are some shows at the Metra. Chevelle, who had the best song on Madden 05, are playing at 7 p.m. on Friday. And Ludacris, of all people, is closing out the concerts at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

But if you can only make one, head to Carly Pearce at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Partially for Pearce, whose regret and whiskey soaked ballads have turned her into a star on the pop country circuit. And the draw for Billings folks is that Juliette Angelo is set to open. Angelo recently packed 150 people into the Rhoadside Events Center in Huntley for her Pasty Cline tribute show, and is ready to perform for a whole lot more.

Tickets for all shows are available at metrapark.com/events.

Flyboys and Fly Fishermen at the Babcock

The Babcock showed the original 1977 "Star Wars" last weekend, so they're following up with 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back." The massive success of the original allowed George Lucas to more than double his budget and, to his great relief, hand the director's chair over to Irvin Kershner, and screenplay duties to Leigh Brackett and Lawrence Kasdan. It's almost gauche to talk about how influential "The Empire Strikes Back" is, but it redefined what franchise filmmaking could be, both doubling down and expanding upon its predecessor, and adding a perfect little green guy named Yoda, who is real, and is also your friend. Catch it at 7 p.m. Friday night and at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Also up this week is "Mending the Line," a new film that's showing at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Starring Brian Cox and Sinqua Walls, the movie is about fly fishing, so of course it was filmed in Paradise Valley. Watch it and point to the screen every time you recognize the terrain.

Then on Wednesday at 7 p.m., hop back in time for the 2002 cult classic buddy comedy "Super Troopers."

'Will James: The Consummate Storyteller' at the YAM

In honor of the Yellowstone Art Museum's current exhibition "Will James in Magazines," on Thursday, Aug. 17, Gavin Woltjer will present a new lecture about James. Woltjer, who is the director of the Billings Public Library, is using resources to retell the story of James, the patron saint of art in the Magic City. Reception at 5 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m., and the YAM is always free on Thursdays from 5-8 p.m.

Honorable mentions

Kirks' Grocery's pay-what-you-can Kitchen Party is back from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Food by Ash Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering, and beats from DJ Dixon Moonstomper.

NOVA's "Wet Ink Festival" is this weekend. Friday night is a Projectile Comedy improv show at 7:30 p.m., for $15 at the door. During the show, six playwrights will be preparing six different one act plays, which will then be performed Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday is $10, or free if you attended Friday night.

Family Tradition play at the Heights VFW on Friday from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

The 406 Events Lawn (323 N. 14th St.) is hosting "Reggae Under the Rims" this weekend. Funky fun kicks off on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Prezident Brown and special guests Reggae Angels. Music is back on Sunday at 3 p.m. with B-Side Players. Saturday is $31.50, Sunday is $26.25, and there's a weekend pass for $48. Tickets are at 406eventslawn.com/reggaeundertherims.

Dance the night away on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Westpark Village (2351 Solomon Ave.) at the Soda Pop Dance, with music from Cimmaron Band. Dance runs from 6-9 p.m., and it's $5.

Texas Hippie Coalition are playing the Pub Station on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. $20 tickets at thepubstation.com.

Red Shahan is at the Pub Station on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. $15 tickets are at thepubstation.com.