It doesn't really look like a winter wonderland out there, but there's still magic in the air if you know where to look. Here's the best things to do this week.

Brews and BBQ

Father's Day was technically a few weeks back, but you won't find a more dad-core event than the Brews and BBQ brewfest, happening on Saturday, July 15 from 1 to 10 p.m. at the Chiesa Plaza at MetraPark. The event features only local, Montana-made beers tapped directly from kegs, with 70 brews and 20 food trucks. It's free to attend, but you'll have to buy tokens to drink.

36? / Quiet Winters / Lindsay Jacobsen at Kirks' Grocery

Get a taste of the great white north at Kirks' at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. Local Americana favorite Lindsay Jacobsen will be there, and she's joined by two artists from Calgary. There's the hushed, indie vibes of Quiet Winters and 36?'s unbridled energy and joy. The latter two were involved in a pretty horrific van accident this winter after their last Kirks' show, and this is their first big return to touring after recovering physically and mentally. More important than ever to get out and support the musicians in and around our community (Calgary may be far away and in another country, but all us Great Plains folks gotta stick together.) It'll be $12 at the door, or save a couple bucks by buying a $10 ticket in advance.

Angel Horses hosts Christmas in July

Get your Christmas cards done now and have one less thing to worry about for the rest of this year by heading to Angel Horses (403 S. 56th St. W.) on Sunday, July 16, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Angel Horses is a nonprofit who use rescue horses as therapy animals. They just celebrated 25 years of helping out Billings folks, both the two legged and four legged varieties. Of course, there'll be horses available for photos, but the real draw here is that Angel Horses have recruited Jim Jensen, the instantly recognizable icon who was Santa Claus for generations of Billings kids. It's a $20 donation for a photo with Santa, and $10 for one with a horse, and there will be food trucks and other treats on site.

Willie Watson

One of the masters of modern Americana is playing in Billings this week. Willie Watson, who got his big break as a founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show and has since embarked on a solo career, is at the Pub Station at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. Maybe if we get lucky, he'll play his Oscar-nominated song from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs."

William Henry Jackson and Thomas Moran High Noon Lecture

The Western Heritage Center's monthly High Noon Lecture is at noon on Thursday, July 20, in the museum. This month's is "William Henry Jackson and Thomas Moran: An Artistic Friendship Forged in Yellowstone" presented by Dr. Ashlea Espinal, who is the assistant curator at the Whitney Western Art Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Jackson's photographs and Moran's paintings were the first images ever captured of the Yellowstone area, and were instrumental in the decision to protect the area as America's first national park. The Western Heritage Center's current exhibit "Yellowstone Engraved" features vintage engravings, including works by Jackson and Moran.

Honorable mentions

Kirks' Grocery's pay-what-you-can Kitchen Party is back from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Food by Ash Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering, and beats from DJ Dixon Moonstomper.

Country musician Spencer Crandall is at the Pub Station at 8 p.m. on Friday. $17 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Nine-piece funk band Free Spirit SOUL are at Thirsty Street at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. $10.

On Friday at 8 p.m., the Alberta Bair is hosting "An R-Rated Magic Show." Hosted by magician/comedian Grant Freeman, it's exactly what you think it is. $28 - $60 tickets are at albertabairtheater.org.

LCL Country play the Heights VFW on Friday from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday from 206 p.m.

The 7th Avenue Band is on the Pepper's patio from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Spokane's finest Metallica cover band Blistered Earth are playing Thirsty Street on Saturday at 8 p.m. $15 in advance at thirstystreet.com/blistered-earth or $20 at the door.

Hear melodic hardcore with Counterparts at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. $22 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Magic City Blues favorite Eddie 9V is playing Thirsty Street at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Grab a $15 ticket at thepubstation.com.

On Wednesday at 8 p.m., there's more metal at the Pub Station, headlined by Bad Wolves. $25 tickets at thepubstation.com.

Billings' other Thursday night concert series is at St. John's on July 20. Opener Elana Hayden goes on at 6 p.m., and The Core are headlining at 7 p.m.

Orange County's own The Brevet are at the Pub Station on Thursday at 8 p.m. $15 tickets at thepubstation.com.

Alive After Five rolls on on Thursday with Honyocker, with an all star lineup featuring folks like Josie Dunne, Guthrie Brown, Luke Enyeart and, of course, Bill and Will Honaker. Good vibes are at the Walkers Grill parking lot.