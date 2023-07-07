Summer is here, and its bringing baseball to Billings, blockbusters to the Babcock and strawberries to downtown.

'Asteroid City' and 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' at the Babcock

Billings' best second run theater is a first run theater this week, with two sizable blockbusters filling their screen. If you've missed it so far, catch Wes Anderson's new flick "Asteroid City," a technicolor take on space paranoia with a list of stars so long Margot Robbie is like the 12th most famous person here. It's showing through July 10.

On Wednesday, July 12, meet back up with your old pal Ethan Hunt for the cumbersomely titled but sure to be excellent "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Park One." Christopher McQuarrie's film is the seventh installment in a franchise that gets better with each installment. This one adds Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff to a cast already full of favorites like Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and some guy named Tom Cruise. And "Dead Reckoning Part One" finally rights the "Mission Impossible" world by featuring Henry Czerny's triumphant return as Eugene Kittridge, the former head of a shadowy government agency that definitely makes sense. Come watch Tom Cruse try to kill himself on the big screen!

Larry Mayer Exhibit Opening at Western Heritage Center.

Longtime Billings Gazette photographer and all around great guy Larry Mayer is the focus of a new exhibition at the Western Heritage Center. It opens on Friday, July 7 from 4-8 p.m. at the museum. Mayer has captured an image of just about everything that's happened in this area for about 40 years, from Prince's show at a tiny club in Sheridan, Wyoming, to the recent train derailment near Reed Point. He was one of the first people in America to photograph the Chinese spy balloon that hovered over Billings earlier this year, and his photos appeared in publications all over the world. Event is free, and there will be refreshments served.

Strawberry Festival

For the 32nd time, fruit is taking over downtown Billings. The annual Strawberry Festival is on Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. under Skypoint. Here's what to expect: Strawberries! A festival! But also there's arts and crafts, and food trucks galore, along with live entertainment.

'Take Me out to the Ball Game: A History of Baseball in Billings' at the Billings Public Library

The Western Heritage Center continues to be the best place to learn about the town you're living in. At 3 p.m. on Monday, July 10, in the Billings Public Library community room, join them for a presentation about the history of baseball in Billings. And even better, all attendees get a ticket to the July 23 Billings Mustangs game, where they'll take on the hated, woeful Glacier Range Riders. The only way it could be better is if they waive that whole "no eating in the library" thing and we're allowed to have popcorn and Cracker Jack.

John Roberts y Pan Blanco at the St. John's Summer Concert Series

Alive After 5 might get all the (deserved) love, but did you know that Billings has a second summer concert series that's held on Thursday nights? Head out to the St. John's United campus (3940 Rimrock Rd.) on Thursday, July 13, for Latin fusion tunes from John Roberts Y Pan Blanco. Chuck Holland and Jason Mahoney will open up at 6 p.m., and the headliners take the stage at 7 p.m. There's no charge, and there'll be an army of food trucks available for noshing.

Honorable mentions

Go to the YAM at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 7, for a willows sculpture demonstration with Christine Joy. Joy, who has a joint exhibition with Sara Mast, creates elaborate structures out of woven willows. Event is free and open to public.

Nicholas Rogers brings the ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show to Kirks' Grocery at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Great band names are on the bill at Kirks' on Saturday, July 8 from 7-9 p.m. Catch sets from Meth Gator, Three Brained Robot and The Defiant. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Texas songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson is at the Pub Station on Saturday at 8 p.m. $17 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Head to the Babcock on Tuesday, July 11 for the Full Draw Film Tour, a collection of films about bowhunting that are the second best cinematic depiction of archery after the "Hunger Games" series. Festival starts at 7 p.m., tickets are $20 ($10 for kids 4-17) at showclix.com.

Alive After 5 broke their all-time attendance a week ago, but that mark might not last through Thursday, July 13, as cover band Repeat Offenders play under Skypoint, hosted by Hooligans Sports Bar. All the standard Alive After 5 rules apply: 5 p.m. start, free but costs $2 to drink, $10 for a VIP pass.

Close down Thursday night at Kirks' from 7-9 p.m. with Fly Over States and A River Runs Through It. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Country band 49 Winchester are at the Pub Station on Thursday at 8 p.m. $18 tickets are at thepubstation.com.