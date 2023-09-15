Everything is back this week, including the Billings Symphony, NOVA and the now bustling city of Lavina.

'Stuart Little' at NOVA

The NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is full back this week, with "Stuart Little" starting off the new season. Based on the book by E.B. White, "Stuart Little" follows a couple who go to an orphanage to adopt a child and somehow leave with an anthropomorphized mouse who can speak English, presumably dooming some poor human child to a life of orphanhood. Anyways, NOVA's Youth Conservatory production is directed by DeLaney Hardy Ray (fresh off a starring role in last season's "Funny Girl"), and there are performances on Sept. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets — $12 for students, $18 for senior/military and $23 for adults — are available at novabillings.org.

'Pianos Fantastiques' at the Alberta Bair

Speaking of returns, the Billings Symphony is back this week for their first event of the 2023-24 season. "Pianos Fantastiques" (French for "Pianos Fantastic") is at the Alberta Bair on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The show features guest musicians Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe on piano, playing highlights from Mozart, Bizet and more. Tickets are $47-$77 at albertabairtheater.org, or if you're looking to save a little, get a $25 ticket for the dress rehearsal on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

Mike Beck at the Adams Hotel in Lavina

The Adams Hotel, the pride of Main Street in Lavina, the small town about 45 miles northwest of Billings, opened in 1908. Built by the same architects who built Cellblock No. 1 at the Montana State Prison, the Algeria Shrine Temple in Helena and downtown Billings' Masonic Temple, the hotel no longer takes guests, but is on the National Register of Historic Places. A lot has happened in those 115 years, but on Saturday, Sept. 16, the museum is having one of their best nights yet. At 7 p.m. the hotel is hosting a performance by Mike Beck, a true western troubadour, the type of guy who could just as easily saddle up a horse as he can re-string a guitar. Beck used to live in Lavina, and his tunes and stories just evoke the endless rolling plains you find up there. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Another Night of Patsy Cline with Juliette Angelo

In case you've somehow missed the very busy singer/songwriter Juliette Angelo, head to the Rhoadside Event Center in Huntley on Sunday, Sept. 17 for a good introduction. Angelo is taking the stage once again to perform songs by Patsy Cline, an artist she feels a sonic and spiritual connection with. Doors are at 5 p.m., and get there early. Last time she did this show she packed 150 people into the room, creating a standing room only crowd. $10 at the door.

36? and Jennaka Beartusk at Kirks' Grocery

Canada's best export (coming in just slightly ahead of maple syrup) indie-pop artist 36? is at Kirks' Grocery on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Great tunes, and 36? is signed to Kirks' owner Shane de Leon's label North Pole Records, so the Billings shows are always a sort of homecoming. Plus local artist Jennaka Beartusk opens, making her Kirks' debut. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Honorable mentions

Apparently the Goo Goo Dolls will be doing their thing at the Metra on Friday at 8 p.m. What's next, Lord GaGa?

Epitome J and Bryson Foos are at Kirks' Grocery on Friday at 7 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Billings Studio Theatre is back with "Wait Until Dark," the story of a blind woman who unwittingly comes into the possession of some illicit drugs and draws the attention of the crooks who are after the stash. It premiered on Broadway in 1966 and was adapted into a movie the next year, garnering Audrey Hepburn an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. BST's version is Sept. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22 and 23. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 ($20 for seniors/students) and can be purchased at billingsstudiotheatre.com.

Two cover bands are at the Pub Station on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. There's Not.GreenDay and Smells Like Nirvana. Go ahead and take a crazy guess as to whose music they'll be covering. $20 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

The Big Sky Medium is trying to conjure the spirits of the other side at the Babcock on Saturday at 7 p.m., which is good call because that building is probably haunted as hell. $25 to test his connection, grab a ticket at eventbrite.com.

The Sly Stallone/Wesley Snipes vehicle "Demolition Man" is showing at the Babcock on Wednesday at 7 p.m.