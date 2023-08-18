Dreyfest and the airshow are both over, but there's still plenty to do in Billings this week. Here's a rundown.

The Jedi return to the Babcock

For the first time since it originally showed in 1983, "Return of the Jedi" is playing on the biggest screen downtown this weekend, with showings at the Babcock on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Probably the weakest of the original trilogy, "Jedi" is every kid's favorite one because it features literal teddy bears toppling a fascist empire, and Luke Skywalker's bold fashion choices.

If you're into a cuddly experience of a more terrestrial nature, CatVideoFest (you can guess what kind of content that'll be) returns to the Babcock for 2023 on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, and portion of proceeds go to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

And if you enjoyed the "Star Wars" movies, see how it all started (sorta) with "Flash Gordon" on Wednesday at 7 p.m. George Lucas was heavily inspired by the original Flash Gordon comics and radio dramas of the 1930s, and tried and failed to turn them into a movie pre-"Star Wars," but was unable to secure the rights. They finally made the film in 1980 (only after Lucas' take on space pirates became the highest grossing movie ever made). It lacks the characters or the grandiose of "Star Wars," but the "Flash Gordon" movie is a strange peek back through the years to a time where Max von Sydow, a Swedish man who mostly lived in France, could play a character called "Ming the Merciless."

South Beach All Stars at Kirks'

Beat this week's heat with one of the coolest bands in Billings. South Beach All Stars, Billings' biggest and best improvisational groove band that includes many area musicians, are out on the street outside Kirks' Grocery at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Ben Roy at NOVA

Bone Dry Comedy is back this week, turning the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts into the hippest (and only) comedy club in Billings. Denver based comic Ben Roy is headlining on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. Roy, who co-created and guest starred on the truTV sitcom "Those Who Can't," has a comedic style with an intense delivery and storytelling chops that's gotten him compared to Bill Hicks, and not the in the annoying way where every comedian spent the entire 1990s trying to emulate Hicks. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com, or $25 at the door.

Ben Pease artist talk at the YAM

In preparation for the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual "The Night Gala" auction fundraiser next month, they're having Ben Pease to the museum to speak on Thursday, Aug. 24. Pease has a piece in the auction that interpolates a photograph of Crow elders at the opening of a boarding school. Reception is at 5 p.m., talk is at 5:30 p.m., and admission the museum is always free on Thursdays after 5 p.m.

Miss Massive Snowflake at Kirks'

Finish the week strong at Kirks' Grocery at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, as Miss Massive Snowflake — the rowdy indie rockers fronted by Kirks' owner Shane de Leon — take the stage, along with At Nadir, a rock band out of Bozeman. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Honorable mentions

If you're looking for a bit of a drive this weekend, head out to the Two Rivers Gallery in downtown Big Timber for the opening of "Sweet Grass County and Adjacent," an exhibition featuring the work of C. David Swanson, a Livingston based painter. There's an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, and the exhibition stays up until Sept. 13.

Acoustic duo 1412 are playing Craft Local at 9 p.m. on Friday. $5 at the door.

LCL Country are at the Heights VFW on Friday from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

Sorry I'm Olive, a singer-songwriter who was voted the '23 Bzn (Bozeman) Choice Best Musical Performance and Local Hip Hop Artist, is at the Thirsty Street Garage at 7 p.m. on Friday. $10 cash or card at the door.

Dang Head and What's Cool are at Kirks' at 7 p.m. on Saturday. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

There's bluegrass music at Craft Local on Saturday, with Song Dog Serenade and Brickhouse, starting at 7 p.m. $5 at the door.

There's another excuse to hit the road on Sunday, Aug. 18, as Ucross is holding an Arts Festival at The Park at Ucross (2753 U.S. 14 Clearmont, WY 82835). Starting at 2 p.m., head to the Ucross Art Gallery for the opening reception for their new exhibition "The Shape of Time: Sixteen Photographers and Their Creative Paths," complete with guided tours and hors d’oeuvres. Then at 4 p.m. there will be music from The Two Tracks, a Sheridan based Americana band, and The Sea The Sea, an indie folk band from Upstate New York. Event is free, but space is limited, so preregister at bit.ly/UcrossArtsFestival2023.

Americana musician Holland Dotson is playing Craft Local at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Free show.