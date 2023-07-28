All that heat outside? It's actually just a cleansing fire! Find out more at the Babcock's screening of "The Wicker Man," just one of the fine things to do in and around Billings this week.

An Evening with Parker Brown and Friends

One of Billings' best is taking center stage on Friday, July 28, at Thirsty Street and true to form, he's bringing a lot of folks up with him. It'll be Parker Brown, Lindsey Jacobsen, Angie Langeliers, Bobby Brown, Trevor Krieger and visiting Columbian musician Vanessa Forero. Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $10 cash or card at the door.

British Bonanza at the Babcock

The Babcock is fully back to second-runs this week, but they've packed the slate with classics. "The Princess Bride," Rob Reiner's 1987 swashbuckler that birthed a million memes still going strong today, is up first with three showings on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Then you can turn that into a really weird double feature with "The Wicker Man," also on Saturday at 9 p.m., an ironic time to see a horror movie where the sun is nearly almost out. Director Robin Hardy's film follows an erstwhile policeman who journeys to a small island off the Scottish coast to search for a missing girl, and finds a populace still worshiping pagan gods, which leads to horrible things like open frivolity, using silly folk remedies to cure illness, goofy costumes, and using ritualistic murder to maintain a solid crop yield. It's probably the best British movie ever, one of the best horror films of all time, and features an ending that has passed into immortality.

You can continue a very British weekend with Peter Brook's 1963 adaptation of William Golding's "Lord of the Flies" at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The plot is about a group of schoolchildren who get marooned in the wilderness and slowly devolve into a society of savage lawlessness. And hey, wait a minute, they just stole this plot from Showtime's "Yellowjackets!" Will Hollywood's lack of originality ever stop?

Lammastide Night Market at Kirks'

Head to Kirks' Grocery on Monday, July 31 for a night of vegan food and storytelling from chef Josh Ploeg. Lammastide marks the midpoint between the summer solstice and the September equinox. It's a traditionally Christian holiday that, and stop if you've heard this one before, has its roots as a pagan celebration. The market, with coffee, artwork, pouches, runes, apparel and more, starts at 5:30 p.m. Storytelling and dinner start at 7:30 p.m. Event is free, dinner is $25, with a reservation at Venmo/Cash App @kirksgrocery or PayPal kirksgrocery@gmail.com.

REO Speedwagon at the Metra

The rock and roll band, who have sold more than 40 million records, are at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. And they've got a rare leg up on most of the legacy acts still out there touring. REO Speedwagon is still mostly full of original members. Keyboardist Derek Hilland is new this year, having replaced the recently retired Neal Doughty, but everyone else in the group has been there since at least 1990, and the core of bassist/vocalist Bruce Hall and guitarist/bandleader Kevin Cronin have been there since the 1970s. Tickets are at metrapark.com.

Theremin artist Dolly Vinyl at Kirks'

Marlo Goodman, whose new exhibition at Kirks' is called "Out of Hand: Untouched Sounds and Mismembered Memoirs" and debuts on Thursday, Aug. 3, also happens to be an expert about the theremin, a musical instrument played by waving your hands over it. It's that ghostly noise that undercuts The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations" and makes it the spookiest ever song about being happy. Starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, theremin artist Dolly Vinyl will perform a show featuring theremin renditions of various genres, from country to sci-fi to classical. Goodman will follow with a hands-on demo and Q and A. Then the night closes with noise performance artist rEEk. $10 in advance (before 5 p.m. day of) or $12 at the door.

Honorable mentions

Don't miss two sets from Helix.x, an improvisational group comprised of Jon Lodge on trumpet and electronics, Isaiah Demontiney on bass, and Shane de Leon on guitar and drums at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

One of Triia's "Beyond Indigenous: Evening Markets for Creatives" is on Friday at the Eagle Seeker Community Center (1125 Broadwater Ave.) from 6-9 p.m.

Dulcet River are at Craft Local on Friday from 7-9 p.m., followed by Already Gone from 9-11 p.m. $5.

See Whiskey Myers at the Metra on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and guess where they'll play "Broken Window Serenade." (Big opener? Epic closer? Nonchalantly dropped in the middle?) Tickets are at metrapark.com.

Join the 7th Avenue Band on Saturday, July 29 at Paula's Longbranch in Ballantine for Paula's customer appreciation party. The band plays from 6-10 p.m.

Country singer Priscilla Block is at the Pub Station on Saturday at 8 p.m. $22 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Chamber of Goo's Night of the VHS is on Saturday at 9 p.m. at Kirks'. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Fresh off a set at Red Ants Pants, Kaitlin Butts stops at the Pub Station on Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. $15 tickets at thepubstation.com.

Reggae tastemaker Michael Franti and Spearhead are playing ZooMontana on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 at thepubstation.com.

It's the final Alive After 5 this Thursday, with Bozeman indie rock band Lost Canyons playing McCormick Cafe at 5 p.m. Free as always, but $2 to drink.

St. John's Summer Concert Series also comes to an end on Thursday night, and they're switching up the venue to the Wyndstone campus in the Heights (1920 Wyndstone Way). Angie Langeliers and Elisa Olson open at 6 p.m., and Jessica Eve headlines at 7 p.m.