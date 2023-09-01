This week's slate of events includes the Young Dubliners, who hopefully will bring some cool Irish weather our way.

Mana Lesman at Pictograph Cave State Park

Here's an excuse to spend the long weekend at one of Billings' most beautiful and historic places. Local artist Mana Lesman is exhibiting and selling artwork at Pictograph Cave State Park from Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. each day in the park's visitor center classroom. Lesman has been a staple on the Billings art scene for so long that she painted a mural at Senior High when she was a student. Check out her watercolors and other pieces, most of which will be for sale, and chat with her about the landscapes — like Pictograph Cave — that inspire her work.

Sounds of silence at the Babcock

Check another Best Picture winner off your watchlist on Saturday, with two showings of "The Sting" at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 1973 Paul Newman and Robert Redford period crime caper took home seven Oscars, including directing and screenplay. It was such a phenomenon people started listening to ragtime music willingly.

This weekend the theater is also recognizing the 100th anniversary of "Safety Last!" The romcom stars Harold Lloyd as a character named Harold Lloyd (big stretch). Lloyd was an icon of an era in cinema history where actors were part performer, part stuntman. And "Safety Last" features perhaps the single most iconic image of the silent era — Lloyd hanging precariously from the arms of a department store clock, Los Angeles traffic speeding below him. Plus it's an Arthouse Essentials pick, so free for members, which you should be.

Grief Thief album release at the Pub Station

Grief Thief (great name) are a Billings shoegaze band that combine arching guitars and a rapid rhythm section with soaring, buried vocals. They're releasing their self-titled debut on Friday, Sept. 1, and celebrating with a show at the Pub Station Taproom the next night on Saturday, Sept. 2, where they'll be joined by Salt and Shadow and Hate the Way I Am. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Marja Saleva exhibition opening at Rocky

Rocky Mountain College's Ryniker-Morrison Gallery is ready for its first exhibition of the semester. Marja Saleva's "Papersnake rock (Family Album)" is a collection of photograph collages drawn from personal and family archives. In additon to Saleva's work, the gallery is displaying a collection of art from Africa, that's part of the school's art collection. "Papersnake rock (Family Album)" is up from Sept. 8-30, with an opening reception one night early on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5-8 p.m.

Young Dubliners at 406 Events Lawn

The sorta Irish, sorta American (and aren't we all?) Celtic folk rock band the Young Dubliners are visiting one of the most Irish states in the union. They're at the 406 Events Lawn, on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. The spot at the corner of North 14th Street and 4th Avenue North is one of Billings' best stages, a green spot underneath the Rims, and complemented with a full bar and plenty of food trucks. Tickets are $25 at 406eventslawn.com/youngdubliners.

Honorable mentions

Bozeman based art rock band Forreal Forreal are at Thirsty Street on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Get there early for an opening set from Hair Machine, Phil Griffin's (Bull Market, Ex-Cat) solo project. No cover.

Juliette Angelo, who is suddenly the busiest person in Billings, is playing TEN at the Northern on Friday at 8 p.m.

Nicholas Rogers brings the ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show to Kirks' Grocery at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

There's a rock triplicate at Craft Local starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, with Render Me Silent, Mopsketo and Cutthroat. $5 at the door.

Jam Saturday night away with Mordecai's Fever Dream, playing Thirsty Street at 7 p.m. $10 cover.

LCL Country are playing the Heights VFW on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 2-6 p.m.