I know you are (interested in these events), but what am I (also interested in these events, which include a showing of "Pee-wee's Big Adventure")?

Grave Side Stories at Mountview Cemetery

Did that brief respite in the hot weather make you yearn for fall? Then get a head start on spooky season by joining the good folks at the Western Heritage Center for a walking tour of Mountview Cemetery. Billings' biggest and oldest continually operating graveyard has some secrets to reveal, and the tour is a rare chance to peak into the cemetery's historic mausoleum. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, $3 for children and free for kids under 6, and available at ywhc.org.

Counting Coup at Thirsty Street

Replace those dog days of summer blues with plain ole regular blues with the great Billings Americana band Counting Coup, who are playing the Thirsty Street stage on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Fresh off a gig at Magic City Blues, the Counting Coup fellas (Troy Falcon, Toby Falcon, Brenden Fritzler and Matt Kuhl) bring a warm and worn-in feeling to their performances, turning their traditional blues music into something totally new. $10 at the door.

Babcock

It's a very colorful week at the Babcock, starting with "Big Trouble in Little China" on Friday at 7 p.m. John Carpenter's classic bombed when it came out in 1986, but it's gained cult status since then, partially due to its excellent practical special effects, and also because it stars Kurt Russell as the best looking person in movie history.

There are two to choose from on Saturday, with the cartoonishly hilarious "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. (free showings!) and the cartoonishly, uh, cartoonish "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" at 9 p.m. One of those movies won three Oscars. One didn't. Can you guess which is which?

But if you can only make it to downtown Billings' best movie theater once this week, make it to "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" on Thursday at 7 p.m. The best possible tribute to the late great Paul Reubens is for the whole theater to sing the "deep in the heart of Texas" line.

Matt Knudsen at NOVA

The NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is sneakily turning into Billings' best comedy club. That tradition will continue as Matt Knudsen takes the stage on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. As a comic, Knudsen has been on "Conan" and "The Late Late Show," and his acting career includes highlights like "Key and Peele," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and a recurring role on AppleTV+'s Harrison Ford vehicle "Shrinking." Plus he played drums in the immortal recording of "The Day Robert Palins Murdered Me (It Was Also the Night That the Skeletons Came to Life)" on the first season of "I Think You Should Leave." Tickets are $18 at tickettailor.com.

Fly Over States and The Ragetones at Kirks' Grocery

Expect it to get loud at Kirks' on Thursday, Aug. 31. Start out with a set from the Billings based post-hardcore band Fly Over States, fresh off the release of their new EP "Anti-Aircraft." Then there's Pueblo, Colorado's The Ragetones on after that. Music starts at 7 p.m., tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Honorable Mentions

In a show that probably couldn't have (comfortably) happened before they got air conditioning, on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m., Kirks' Grocery is hosting burlesque with Black Book Entertainment, and a dance party from DJ Mimsy. $20 in advance, $25 day of.

Bozeman based bluegrass band Northfork Crossing are playing Thirsty Street on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. No cover.

Chamber of Goo is presenting a 'Night of the VHS,' an evening of long forgotten classics, at Kirks' on Saturday at 11 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Cimarron Band are at the Levity Bar and Casino on Friday and Saturday from 8-11 p.m. each night.

The Heights VFW is welcoming Little Joe and the Cartwrights on Friday from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

German indie rockers (and veritable Billings stars) Milky Chance return to the Magic City for a show at ZooMontana on Monday at 6 p.m. $49.50 tickets are at thepubstation.com.