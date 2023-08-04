We're coming up on one of Billings' busiest weeks of the year, highlighted by Magic City Blues and a certain 1977 sci-fi/fantasy movie showing at the Babcock.

Jets and Jedis at the Babcock

This weekend the Babcock Theatre is showing a hidden gem. Did you know George Lucas, the guy who directed "THX 1138" and "American Graffiti," actually made a third film? Released in 1977, it went way over budget and the script was bad — star Harrison Ford quipped that while Lucas could write these lines, he couldn't say them — which is probably why it's been buried for so long. They called it "Star Wars," a considerably worse title than Lucas' original idea, "Journal of the Whills," which both makes sense and tells you a lot about the movie. But the folks at the Babcock seem to believe in this thing, because they're showing it three times, on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

On Sunday at 3:30, catch an Art House Essentials showing of "The Hidden Fortress," Akira Kurosawa's 1958 samurai flick. Told from the perspective of two peasants, it heavily influenced Lucas when he was writing the script for "Star Wars."

And then wind down the week as well as you possibly can with both "Top Gun" and "Top Gun: Maverick." The original Tony Scott film that shot Tom Cruise into superstardom and isn't in any way a metaphor about homosexuality (no matter what Quentin Tarantino says) shows on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. And the frankly superior 2022 sequel (which a certain writer at this paper called "best blockbuster of this century so far") is on at Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Magic City Blues

Billings' premier outdoor music festival is back this weekend, with highlights like national bands like The String Cheese Incident and JJ Grey and Mofro, along with local favorites Counting Coup and Dammit Lauren! Magic City Blues is held outside on the MetraPark campus, and doors open at 4:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, with music starting at 5 p.m. Single day tickets start at $87, two day passes are $123, and there are VIP upgrades available. Get tickets and more information at magiccityblues.com.

James McMurtry at the Pub Station

One of the best songwriters alive is coming to Billings on Sunday, Aug. 6. James McMurtry, who for years has told the stories of forgotten Americans and has never compromised for anything, is at the Pub Station Taproom, with doors at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27 at thepubstation.com.

Susan Gibson at Craft Local

Speaking of songwriters, there's another excellent one on Sunday night. Susan Gibson, who wrote the massive hit "Wide Open Spaces" for The Chicks, and has released six studio albums in her own right, is playing the Craft Local stage on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. Quenby Iandiorio will open. $10 tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Tracy Linder Artist Talk at the Yellowstone Art Museum

Tracy Linder, who is one of the featured artists at the "The Night at the Yellowstone Art Museum," is speaking at the museum on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m., after a 5 p.m. reception. While "The Night" itself, which is a gala and auction that's one of the YAM's major fundraisers, isn't until September, the accompanying exhibition is up now, featuring work by Linder and many other local artists. Art talk is free and open to the public, and YAM admission is always free on Thursdays from 5-8 p.m.

Honorable mentions

Indie pop band Family Annihilator are at Kirks' on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m., along with Indre. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Crow Country are playing the Heights VFW on Friday from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

Cimarron Band are at the Moose Lodge on Friday from 7-11 p.m., and again for a Hawaiian dance on Sunday from 1:30-5 p.m. And on Saturday, they're in Belfry for a street dance.

Head to Kirks' on Tuesday, Aug. 8 for a night of variety, featuring Ashes Jessen and comedy from Nicholas Rogers and Country Conservation District. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.