This Fourth of July weekend, when you're not nudging people to tell them the real meaning behind Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA," head to some of these fine Billings area events.

'Hidden in Plain Sight' Walking Tour

One of the highlights of the many services offered by the Western Heritage Center is their historic walking tours, which are strolls through Billings neighborhoods led by a guide who can show you things you've never noticed before, despite walking past them a hundred times. On Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m., they're leading one of their most apt tours, called "Hidden in Plain Sight," which illuminates hidden histories of spots around downtown Billings. Tour departs from the Western Heritage Center (2822 Montana Ave.). It's $10 for adults, $5 for students, $3 for children, and free for kids under 6. They recommend pre-booking tickets at ywhc.org to be safe.

Farthouse Beats / Samantha Henson / Happy Belated Birthday at Kirks'

Any night is a good night to head to Kirks' Grocery, but Friday, June 30 is shaping up to be an especially good one. Catch tunes from Farthouse Beats, touring songwriter Samantha Henson, and an experimental sound set from Happy Belated Birthday, a motley crew of Billings standouts like Shane de Leon, Jon Lodge, Brad Spill, Brenden Fritzler and more. And there's one other siren song calling you to Kirks' this weekend. They've got air conditioning now! Now when folks call them the hottest room in town, they're just talking about the music. Show start at 7 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Lethalaid / Shotgun Shogun / Bobcat at Kirks'

So much happening at Kirks' this weekend, they get another slot. On Saturday, July 1, head to their pleasantly cool environs for set from Lethalaid, a Billings based rock and roll group making their Kirks' debut, Laramie, WY grunge band Shotgun Shogun, and Bobcat, a one man band with a guy playing banjo and bass drum at the same time. Tunes begin at 7 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Laurel Street Dance

Partying on July 4 is a given, but why not get a head start on Monday, July 3 by heading to Laurel for the Laurel Street Dance at Palace Bar and Lanes (305 E. Main St.)? Tunes start at 6 p.m. with The Richard Thistle Band, and continue at 9 p.m. with El Wencho, fresh off an Alive After 5 appearance. Because what work gets done on the Monday before the Fourth of July anyways? $10 cover at the door.

The Soul Funk Collective at Alive After 5

Dance the asphalt right off the downtown streets on Thursday, July 6 as The Soul Funk Collective play Alive After 5 at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. (2123 1st Ave. N.). Music starts at 5 p.m. (who'da guessed?), and while Alive After 5 is free, you gotta get a $2 wristband to drink. There's also a $10 VIP option if you want to stay out of the sun.

Honorable mentions

If you're one of those weirdos who somehow isn't scared by clowns, go the MetraPark Expo Center on June 30 and July 1 and 2 for The Jordan World Circus. Grab tickets at metrapark.com, and do yourself a favor and pick up one of those discount coupons that every business in Billings somehow has a huge stack of.

No second-run treats at the Babcock this week, but new release "Asteroid City" is there starting on Friday, June 30 and continuing for a couple weeks. It's Wes Anderson's newest film, so sure to be full of bold pastels, cheery atmosphere and a crushing sense of sadness.

Thirsty Street is hosting Hiahli on Friday at 8 p.m. They're a hip-hop group with live instrumentation from Fargo, North Dakota, of all places.

At Craft Local on Friday there are three bands worth seeing just because of how great their names are. Catch Walking Corpse Syndrome, Geimhreadh and Pressureknot starting at 7 p.m. $10 cover, all ages.

Let freedom ring at Craft Local on Saturday, July 1 at "Red, White and Booze!" a concert featuring Octopi Drive-By, SpÎked MÎnd and Low Lifes and High Notes. Music starts at 7 p.m.

INVEST at Craft Local on Sunday, July 2, with Sophie Bell, Gorge Yourself and Bull Market. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. $10 cover.

Uncle Lucius, one of Texas' finest jam bands, make their way to Billings on Wednesday, July 5 for a concert at the Pub Station Taproom at 8 p.m. $20 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

The Pack-Rats, a full band tribute to the swing tunes of Sinatra, et al., are at the St. John's Campus (3940 Rimrock Rd.) on Thursday, July 6. Tom Blankenship and John Cooke open at 6 p.m., and the main act starts at 7 p.m.

Close out the week with noise at Kirks' on Thursday at 7 p.m., with sets from So Small, Skunk Ape and Archival Image. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Pennsylvania rockers Rivers of Nihil are at the Pub Station on Thursday at 8 p.m. Show up early for sets from Billings bands In Rapture and Render Me Silent. $15 tickets at thepubstation.com.