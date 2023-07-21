Here's the best events in Billings this week, all hopefully held in nice air conditioned rooms.

Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous

The annual event, which the Balloon Federation of America bills as "the only balloon event in the state of Montana," features launches from Amend Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 a.m. Everything comes together at the park on Saturday at 6 p.m. for a festival featuring live music, food trucks and a balloon glow.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks at Pioneer Park

If you weren't able to make it all the way out to Utica a couple weeks ago, Montana's finest traveling Shakespeare troupe is in Billings for two nights. On Saturday, head to Pioneer Park at 6 p.m. for "Measure for Measure," one of the Bard's hilarious comedies about unjust capital punishment and coerced sexual violence. Great stuff!

Lighten the mood a little on Sunday at 6 p.m., again at Pioneer Park, for MSIP's adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' swashbuckling classic "The Three Musketeers." All MSIP events are free, and seating is first come, first serve.

Morgan Wade at the Pub Station

You should see Morgan Wade at the Pub Station on Wednesday, July 26 at 8 p.m. for a couple reasons. For one, you can expect a fantastic show from Wade, with her hard worn lyricism and bruised voice. And because one day you'll be able to tell folks that you saw her way back when. Because Wade is primed to absolutely explode soon. Her major label debut "Reckless" — much of it co-written and produced by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden — already feels like a cult classic. Her follow up "Psychopath" drops in August. Next time she's in Billings, you can bet it'll be in a much bigger room. $27 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Samantha Ruddy at NOVA

Bone Dry Comedy's latest run through Montana starts this week, with comedian Samantha Ruddy performing at the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m. Ruddy has been featured on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." Get a ticket for $25 at the door, or save a few bucks and buy one in advance at eventbrite.com.

The Hellroaring at St. John's

The St. John's United campus is turning into the best honky-tonk in town on Thursday, July 27. The Hellroaring, who are one of the hottest groups around and are fresh off the release of their debut EP, take the stage at 7 p.m., while opener Cory Leone Johnson goes up at 6 p.m. Event is free, and food trucks abound.

Honorable mentions

Kirks' Grocery is the place to be on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. Missoula indie rockers Wildlands and Helena acoustic folkies Mender are both playing. $12 at the door, $10 in advance.

Country musician Chase Rice is at ZooMontana on Friday at 6 p.m. $35.50 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Craft Local is hosting The Old Ones, Runecaller and The Grey Goo on Friday at 7 p.m. $5 at the door.

P.E.A.K.S.'s Summer Brewfest is on Saturday at ZooMontana from 4-8 p.m. There's music from Lunatic Fringe, a cornhole tournaments, auctions, food trucks and, of course, beer. $30 tickets are available at the gate or at billingsclinic.com.

There's a few very distinctive looking bands coming to the Metra on Saturday, July 22 for the Dark Horizon Tour, featuring In This Moment and Motionless in White. Tickets are at metrapark.com.

Dance your problems away at Thirsty Street on Saturday at 8 p.m. with Biddadat and Desperate Electric. $10 in advance at thirstystreet.com and $15 at the door.

The Mary Queen of Peace Parish's "Mexican Fiesta" is back again this year on Saturday at the 3411 3rd Ave South from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Includes a Mexican dinner of enchiladas, beans, rice, tacos, chips and salsa, and access to a silent auction along with raffles and other fun. Then there's a dance at the Billings Hotel from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m., featuring Tejano Outlaws. Tickets for the dance are $15.

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band are bringing beautiful music to the Alberta Bair Theater on Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m. No opener, so get there on time. $49.50 tickets are at thepubstation.com. The show had been planned for outdoors at the skate park until the weekend forecast called for asphalt-melting temps.

Former wrestler and current talking head and comedian Tyrus is at the Babcock Theatre on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go from $20 - $300 at eventbrite.com.

The Babcock is returning to second-run movies with a bang this week with a showing of "Spy Kids," the early 2000s classic directed by Robert Rodriquez, of all people, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

The penultimate Alive After 5 is on Thursday, July 27 at Tiny's, and it's featuring the rare touring band, Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts, who hail from Colorado. Music starts at 5 p.m., free to enter, $2 to drink.

They're packing them into Kirks' on Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. Albuquerque rockers Redbush and the Missoula group Poverty Porn are on the bill, along with Billings favorites Scuba Steve and the Shark. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.