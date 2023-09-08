Billings Studio Theatre and the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts are back, bringing autumnal vibes with them. Here's more information, and everything else there is to do in Billings this week.

Lake Elmo Sunset Stroll

Wild Montana and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are offering a chance to explore a little slice of wild in Billings' urban jungle. On Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:15 p.m. they're leading a free sunset walk around Lake Elmo. It's a level, 1.25-mile paved and gravel trail, so accessible for all age groups. Search for bats, deer, insects, birds and all the other creatures who call Billings home, just like us. Register at wildmontana.org/events/lake-elmo-sunset-stroll.

'Bottoms' at the Babcock

Whittle away the time before the new Art House opens by enjoying a first run movie on the big screen at the Babcock. Up this week is "Bottoms." The movie, from writer/director Emma Seligman ("Shiva Baby") stars Rachel Sennott (who also co-wrote the script) and Ayo Edebiri, two people who are about to be extremely famous. It follows a pair of high school seniors who start a fight club in order to hook up with cheerleaders, sort of a cross between "Superbad" and, you know, "Fight Club." Get showtimes and tickets at arthousebillings.com.

'Wait Until Dark' at Billings Studio Theatre

One of the surest signs that summer is on its way out is that community theater is back in Billings this week. Billings Studio Theatre is kicking off their 71st season with "Wait Until Dark," the story of a blind woman who unwittingly comes into the possession of some illicit drugs and draws the attention of the crooks who are after the stash. It premiered on Broadway in 1966 and was adapted into a movie the next year, garnering Audrey Hepburn an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. BST's version is up Sept. 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22 and 23. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m., Sunday maintees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 ($20 for seniors/students) and can be purchased at billingsstudiotheatre.org.

Reds, Whites and Brews at NOVA

The NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is back in full next weekend, but you can get a jump start on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. as they host their annual season-opening fundraiser Reds, Whites and Brews. It's at once a chance to support NOVA and see what's in store for this upcoming season, and it includes food and drink (the event is sponsored by Dickey's BBQ Pit and Uberbrew so draw your own conclusions). Tickets are $35 (plus $2 in fees) at novabillings.org.

Mark Earnhart Gallery Conversation

The great sculptor and MSUB professor Mark Earnhart has a new exhibition creatively titled "Don't Fall Down and Drink Lots of Water" at the Northcutt Steele Gallery (bottom floor of the MSUB liberal arts building). It's up now, but if you want a chance to delve into Earnhart's brain (and you should), he'll be presenting a gallery conversation on Thursday, Sept. 14. There's a reception from 5-7 p.m., and the artist talk is at 6 p.m.

Honorable mentions

Kirks' Grocery's pay-what-you-can Kitchen Party is back from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Food by Ash Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering, and beats from DJ Dixon Moonstomper.

Cimarron Band play a free dance at the Moose Lodge on Friday at 7 p.m.

Punk rock bands from Wyoming The SHIVERS, ShockTrooper and Deadender are at Thirsty Street on Friday at 7 p.m. $10 at the door.

Crow Country are playing the Heights VFW on Friday from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

The Last Best Comedy Fest is Sept. 7-9. Most events are at the Last Best Comedy Club in Bozeman, but there will also be shows in Townsend, Helena and Butte. Check out a full schedule and get tickets at lastbestcomedyfest.com.

Somehow there's something called "Circus on Ice" at the Alberta Bair on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. Will the elephants have skates? How are they putting ice on the Alberta Bair stage? Grab a ticket at albertabairtheater.org to find out.

Rumbleshapes are playing an album release party on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Thirsty Street at 6 p.m., and they're brining along special guests Lindsey Jacobsen, Erik Olson, Parker Brown and Bart Barkac. $10 at the door.

There's a Patio Party at Pepper's (75 27th St. W.) on Saturday at 7 p.m., featuring music from The 7th Avenue Band.

Idaho-based bluegrass band Hillfolk Noir are at Thirsty Street on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Also on Thursday, if you really want to feel something, head to Kirks' Grocery at 7 p.m. for tunes from singer/songwriters Scott Yoder and Juliette Angelo. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.