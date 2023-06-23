When Ben and Krystal Harman talk about closing the Fieldhouse, it’s not the past they’re focusing on. It’s the future.

Sure, the past is always there. That’s natural. The couple started the business back in 2012, back when they were in their mid-20s. Since then, they’ve started a family, all while running the restaurant, which grew to be one of the most successful in town and expanded into the Annex Coffee House and Bakery in 2016. There’s temptation to look back during these big moments, but it’s more exciting to look forward.

“We’re just ready for something new,” Krystal said. “We’re ready to do something different. So here we are.”

The Fieldhouse, located on 2601 Minnesota Ave., in one of the most historically and architecturally rich places in all of Billings, is set to close on Sunday, June 25, after one more brunch service. It's played host to graduations, birthdays, celebrations of life, weddings, bridal showers, the whole gamut.

Krystal has many of those “beautiful memories,” little special moments shared with her family, her staff and Billings at large.

“That’s the point,” added Ben, who is also the restaurant’s head chef, “serving people.”

“It served its purpose in creating something magical,” Krystal mused.

And that’s it. The Harmans aren’t complaining about how “nobody wants to work anymore,” or anything like that. They’re just ready for their next chapter. The real scary thing that pushed them towards making this decision? Working at the Fieldhouse started to feel too much like a job.

“This was always about growth and creating opportunity,” Ben said. “It was never about giving myself a job. I’m not the small business owner that wants to give myself a good job for the rest of my life. The want was always that we would have the resources we need to build what we wanted here. We want to pay our staff appropriately. We want to have enough staff to support each other. We didn’t want the old restaurant thing where you work more for less.”

“We have to make it feel magical here,” Krystal explained. “That’s the whole point. We want magic from the food. We want magic from the service.”

They realized that the end was near about a year ago.

“Could we see ourselves doing this forever? No,” Krystal said, stifling a laugh. “At first we thought this could be a forever deal. But we were 24 and 25. Now forever means something different.”

They’ve got a family now, with two young kids. On a recent day, their son ran around the restaurant barefoot, playing games on an iPad. He acted like he owns the place. Because well, he sort of does.

“Simply, if it weren’t for the kids, we might be stuck here and not know any better,” said Ben. “It was a hard decision.”

The Harmans are looking forward to this summer, because it’ll give them a chance to do all the things they haven’t been able to do for a decade. That includes camping and traveling, seeing family and friends they haven’t been able to visit in years.

“We haven’t been able to do any of those special things,” said Krystal. “We’re gonna be normal people. It’s a sacrifice to run a restaurant. And that’s okay. We chose that. But now we choose not that.”

They know that this might look like they’re wasting an opportunity, to “throw it away,” as Ben said, while miming quotation marks with his tattoo covered fingers.

“But we still have all those relationships,” he continued. “I’m actually looking forward to spending time with a few of my customers that I’ve only ever talked to at the bar.”

Throughout their 10 year run, the couple said they've consistently been supported by the Billings community. And that's amped up since they announced the closing date.

"It feels so beautiful," Krystal said. "It's been overwhelming."

The Harmans see themselves getting back into food at some point.

“There’s something really romantic about it,” said Ben. “I love looking for people… We’ll always fanaticize and romanticize cooking for people and serving people and doing events.”

With the Fieldhouse closing, Minnesota Avenue is losing yet another business. But there's a silver lining.

The Fieldhouse building, which is leased from the railroad and owned by Ben’s parents, is also for sale. It’ll be close to ready to go when someone buys it, so they’re expecting the process to go quickly.

That’s comforting, because the Fieldhouse is one of the last businesses standing on Minnesota. The street, which butts up to the train tracks and was once one of the first places people stepped when they first arrived in Billings, is home to some of the finest buildings in town.

There’s the gorgeous L and L building, which was built in the 1890s and features a beautiful cast iron front. It’s now a law office. The former Yukon Bar, which now houses High Plains Architects, is another historic looker. But many of those big brick storefronts sit empty. Priced to sell, the Fieldhouse probably won’t join that list.

Minnesota Avenue’s reputation has always preceded it. The aluminum plaque that designates the Yukon as a part of the National Register of Historic Places literally uses the phrase “wrong side of the tracks” to refer to Minnesota, which was known for “many bars, brothels, cigar stores and Chinese restaurants.”

Krystal said she “prays” to see revitalization continue on Minnesota, because “we see complete value and all of this potential. But it’s going to take an influx of people to get the energy right on this road."

“If you’ve lived in a city, you understand that some of the roughest areas are some of the coolest, most happening spots,” said Ben. "For us this made sense because I do not like to follow the traditional path. They say ‘location, location, location,’ and I wanted to prove them wrong.”

He did. The Fieldhouse’s rise to Billings restaurant royalty is all the more impressive because it’s in a spot some people think of as being “bad.”

Now on Minnesota Avenue, there’s a karate studio and a massage therapist. But for businesses, that’s about it, other than Kirks’ Grocery, the art gallery and music venue way down on the other end of the street.

Shane de Leon and Mary Serbe, who own Kirks’, love being on Minnesota. They don’t think they could operate economically anywhere else. The street fits the DIY ethos that Kirks’ thrives on.

“We try to attract a really robust audience of folks, from high-end art collectors to kids to everybody. Being on Minnesota Avenue and having access to folks who are walking by who might not have a home is part of Kirks’,” said Serbe. “This gives us access to folks in the community who often don’t have a landing place or a place they feel welcome. They become part of our crowd and community.”

"I’ve lived here for 12 years," Krystal said. "And I’ve never felt unsafe.”