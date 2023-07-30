There’s something that comes over you when you see a herd of bison running through a sagebrush prairie. It takes you back thousands of years, stripping away centuries of colonialism and exploitation. It feels, simply, right.

That’s the idea behind North Bridger Bison, a ranch in the Shields Valley near Wilsall that’s run by Matt and Sarah Skoglund. On their land, between the Bridger Mountains to the west and Crazy Mountains to the east, they raise the animals on a landscape bison have tread on for well over a millennia. Matt harvests all the bison himself, with a rifle shot to the head from 10 yards out.

The purpose, he explained, is twofold: One is to keep the animal from stressing, which negatively impacts the meat. The other is out of reverence to the animal, so it “dies an honorable, respectful, instant death.”

Skoglund explained this intimate process while there were about 200 people in his yard. They were attendees of a dining event held by Outstanding in the Field, put together on Saturday, July 15. The organization was established by Jim Denevan, a noted land artist whose specialty is creating massive, temporary works in natural settings, and letting them be slowly reclaimed by the earth. The decay is all part of the art.

He’s a fitting founder, because the land is also central to Outstanding in the Field (OITF). Diners are treated to a multi-course meal prepared by a local chef with local ingredients. They’re served, quite literally, in a field, on a collection of tables that curve like a half moon. Food is dished up family style, one heaping platter for every eight patrons.

Denevan started OITF in 1999. Since then, it’s taken off. He estimates that they’re up to about 115 events a year. They’ve been to all 50 states and at least 16 other countries.

This was the second OITF event in Montana, after a dinner in Missoula about a decade ago. It sold out second fastest of their summer events, at a not insignificant price of $375 per person.

The founder himself was at the North Bridger Bison event. Denevan goes to about 70% of the OITF dinners, which is enough that he’s picked up some tips over the years. He calls them “intangibles.”

One is that mosquitos can’t find you, he contends, if the wind eclipses 11 miles per hour. And his background in land art has taught him that the best way to place the tables is so that it stretches towards the setting sun, while the kitchen should be in the east, away from the fading light.

“There’s all kinds of behind the scenes stuff,” he explained. “You want people to be comfortable, and having an adventure.”

An OITF dinner starts with appetizers, usually served a distance away from the tables. The North Bridger Bison meal was the same, beginning in the field that stands in for the Skoglund’s front yard. It’s gorgeous and unkempt, dogholed and uneven. At one point a prairie dog popped his little head up, as if he were miffed at the guests for taking over his spot. A tiny moment in a loud, expansive evening.

Against the old out-buildings sat a sort of open-faced teepee, filled with cushy chairs and leather couches. Next to an old barn, there was a trailer fitted with portable bathrooms. Inside they were lit up, with flushable toilets and running water. A bundle of sage hung over the john. Behind them a generator whirred, providing power for the porta-potties' air conditioning.

Guests wore a mixture of pleated linen pants and blue jeans, graphic tees and pearl snapped button downs. At the bar they were serving up beer from Bridger Brewing, wine from Mosier, Oregon’s Analemma Wines, and for the nonalcoholic folks, cold and crushable glasses of a Peruvian drink called chica morada, made from various spices and purple corn, which gives the drink its signature color. The napkins at the bar were held down with seashells, and there was bug repellant and sunscreen where a barkeep might keep maraschino cherries.

The first four of the meal’s nine courses were served as appetizers, including a boutonniere made of North Bridger Bison bresaola, a sort of air dried, salted meat, a soup made with Montana carp, an empanada of lamb, and, for the gastronomically brave, a tartare of bison heart and loin.

The chef at the North Bridger Bison dinner was Eduardo Garcia. The Bozeman-based chef is the co-founder of Montana Mex, a company that makes Mexican inspired salsas, spices and other sauces. Garcia, who is charming and charismatic, has stepped into the culinary celebrity universe as of late. He’s been a guest on “Chopped,” and he’s the host of the Magnolia Network show “Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia.”

He jumped at the opportunity to prepare the meal, because his company doesn’t have a brick and mortar restaurant. His team has been pushing him to cook more.

“This is me saying, all right,” he said. “Let’s get out there more.”

The planning process took about six months, and Matt Skoglund shared that the first phone call they had with OITF was in December, when it was 45 degrees below zero before wind-chill out on the Shields Valley plains.

But that oversimplifies it. Garcia noted that the meal prep truly began when the bison whose meat was used — dubbed Bison 331 — was born. Matt Skoglund harvested the animal the morning of June 9, across the road from where appetizers were served. He field dressed the animal not far from where the dinner tables were set up.

“The menu becomes a story of food,” Garcia noted. “I get to do my theater.”

But the food is only half the story at these things. There’s community building as well, as strangers are forced to sit at the same table as people they don’t know, sharing food off a communal dish.

After appetizers, the Skoglunds both led awaiting diners on a short walk around their property, explaining the process of “biomimicry” they employ with their bison, moving the animals around a set of pastures, like they would naturally do in the wild, never depleting the grass, but stamping in seeds and fertilizing as they eat.

The tables were in one of those pastures, which allowed views of the two mountain ranges you can see from the range.

Dee and Renee Cooper had traveled to Wilsall from Oklahoma. Renee described attending an OITF dinner as a “bucket list thing,” and said she and her husband were drawn by the prospect of visiting a bison ranch. They both grew up on ranches on the plains of Oklahoma, where bison once roamed by the millions.

At one table sat Carly Carmosino and Katie McGrath. Lifelong friends who have known each other since kindergarten, the pair meet up every year to attend an OITF dinner. This was Carmosino’s fourth, and McGrath’s sixth. The former is from St. Louis, and the latter came in from near Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. They use these dinners as a chance to meet up, and as an excuse to travel. They’d spent over a week in the area, glamping in West Yellowstone and taking in museums, zip lines, horseback rides, all the hits. Their last OITF dinner was in Ghana. That meal revolved around goat.

This one, of course, was all about the bison. The beast ran through most of the courses, which started with a creamy pâté made of North Bridger Bison liver. Everything else served with that dish came from a 50-mile-or-so circle around Willsall, complete with oyster mushrooms from SporeAttic (a delightfully named fungal farm out of Bozeman), plum chutney from Feral Farm (Gallatin Gateway) and goat cheese from Amaltheia Dairy (Belgrade).

There was a salad with greens from Bozeman’s Chance Farm, and a dish of stewed watermelon radish from Whitehall’s Sugar Beet Row that was served with North Bridger Bison bone broth and marrow butter.

The main course was a roast made of smoked and braised North Bridger Bison tongue, cheek, hump and chuck, shredded and served alongside potatoes from Bausch Farms in Whitehall.

There was also dessert, what they dubbed a “pollinator affogato,” with Highland Harmony Farm (Wilsall) honeycomb gelato rolled in Feral Farm dandelion root espresso.

After the meal, people mingled, gathering on a nearby hillside to gaze at the bison. The quiet murmur of conversation — as new friends shared skincare tips and swapped stories — rang in one end of the pasture, as the low rumble of bison rose up from the other.

Chef Garcia went around from table to table as the sun went down, chatting with each group, and always giving a shoutout to the cooks who joined him and made the whole thing possible. He said that he chose to make the main dish out of “lesser cuts” like chuck, tongue, cheek and hump to challenge himself, and to echo the burden that faces ranchers in this industry. The ribeyes and New York strips will always sell, but they might be stuck with tougher, harder to manage pieces.

“The more we understand this,” Garcia said, while grabbing a handful of sagebrush, “the sweeter our meals will be.”