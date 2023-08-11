A District Court judge in Billings has ruled against a woman who filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Indian Affairs after she was raped by an officer while he was on duty.

The woman, identified in court records as L.B., sued in 2018 after Bullcoming pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges and sent to prison. She was impregnated by the rape and had a child.

L.B. argued in her suit that the BIA is liable because Bullcoming was in uniform and on duty, and was responding to a dispatch call to the victim’s home, when the rape occurred.

The government argued that because the rape occurred outside “the course and scope of his employment,” the BIA was not at fault.

Earlier this week, District Judge Susan Watters sided with the government in granted its summary judgement.

“It is beyond dispute that the assault arose out of Bullcoming’s employment with the BIA,” Watters ruled. “He showed up to L.B.’s house in response to a dispatch call and it was through his authority under the BIA that he coerced L.B. into sex.”

But, “the conduct was a gross deviation from that which was authorized” by the BIA, Watters ruled citing a previous judge’s ruling in the case.

L.B. is represented by Billings attorneys John Heenan and Timothy Bechtold. On Friday, the attorneys filed an appeal.

On Oct. 31 of 2015, L.B. called police in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation to say her mother was driving home drunk after the two of them had been out drinking together. Bullcoming found L.B’s mother was home safe and then drove to L.B’s home.

Bullcoming threatened to have L.B. jailed and to have social services take her children away.

“Something needs to be done about this,” Bullcoming told L.B.

And she responded, “Like what do you mean? Like sex? And he responded, yes.

In testimony related to the lawsuit, Bullcoming said that he “had sex with about a dozen other women while in uniform and while on duty as a BIA officer.”