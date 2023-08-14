The Yellowstone County Sheriff said Monday the man found dead on King Avenue East on Sunday has been identified, but officials are still trying to find and notify family members.

Deputies received a call about a man lying in the grass near King Avenue East and City Center Circle.

“The deputy was able to determine that the individual was deceased. Additional Deputies, including Detectives as well as Montana Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene to conduct an investigation,” Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press statement.

At this time there are no obvious signs of foul play, but the cause of death has not yet been determined, he said.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday to determine a cause.